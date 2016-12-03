WRESTLING: Bemidji, other area teams compete at Olson Memorial Tournament
FOSSTON -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team finished fifth at the Alfred Olson Memorial Tournament in Fosston on Saturday.
The Lumberjacks recorded 159 points while Detroit Lakes won the tournament with 221.5. Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena took third with 186 points and host Fosston-Bagley placed fourth with 170.
Jake Ubert of Fosston-Bagley took home Most Valuable Wrestler honors after winning the 195-pound class title over John Smid of BCLB by 5-2 decision.
The Drakes’ Trevor Janssen won the 106-pound tournament title by a 6-1 decision in the final over Bemidji’s Darren Roth.
Carter Sorenson of Fosston-Bagley finished second in the 113-pound division while Bemidji’s Bryce Golden won the third-place bout.
F-B’s Brayden Sorenson took second in the 120-pound class after an 8-2 decision gave Blake Weber of DL the win.
Trenton Juelson of the Drakes finished runner-up in the 126-pound division.
In the 132-pound final, DL’s Payton Jackson won by pin in 1:09 as Henry Burrack of Fosston-Bagley was runner-up. F-B teammate Teigen Hextall finished third in the 182-pound division.
The Lumberjacks’ Nate Golden won the 138-pound title by 6-3 decision over Roseau’s Riley Eidsmoe. BHS teammate Kaleb Beam also won his class, winning by fall in 2:44 in 220.
Lucas Reiplinger, Mason Preston, David Foster Saige Humphrey of BCLB claimed third place in the 145, 152, 170 and 220-pound classes, respectively.
The Drakes’ Ian Frenzel won the 160-pound title by fall in 1:10 over Cole Olson of F-B. Fellow BCLB wrestler Chase Johnson earned the heavyweight title by pin in 1:48 over Nick Anderson of Fosston-Bagley.