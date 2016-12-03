The Lumberjacks recorded 159 points while Detroit Lakes won the tournament with 221.5. Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena took third with 186 points and host Fosston-Bagley placed fourth with 170.

Jake Ubert of Fosston-Bagley took home Most Valuable Wrestler honors after winning the 195-pound class title over John Smid of BCLB by 5-2 decision.

The Drakes’ Trevor Janssen won the 106-pound tournament title by a 6-1 decision in the final over Bemidji’s Darren Roth.

Carter Sorenson of Fosston-Bagley finished second in the 113-pound division while Bemidji’s Bryce Golden won the third-place bout.

F-B’s Brayden Sorenson took second in the 120-pound class after an 8-2 decision gave Blake Weber of DL the win.

Trenton Juelson of the Drakes finished runner-up in the 126-pound division.

In the 132-pound final, DL’s Payton Jackson won by pin in 1:09 as Henry Burrack of Fosston-Bagley was runner-up. F-B teammate Teigen Hextall finished third in the 182-pound division.

The Lumberjacks’ Nate Golden won the 138-pound title by 6-3 decision over Roseau’s Riley Eidsmoe. BHS teammate Kaleb Beam also won his class, winning by fall in 2:44 in 220.

Lucas Reiplinger, Mason Preston, David Foster Saige Humphrey of BCLB claimed third place in the 145, 152, 170 and 220-pound classes, respectively.

The Drakes’ Ian Frenzel won the 160-pound title by fall in 1:10 over Cole Olson of F-B. Fellow BCLB wrestler Chase Johnson earned the heavyweight title by pin in 1:48 over Nick Anderson of Fosston-Bagley.