BOYS HOCKEY: Baker, Bemidji edge Buffalo 2-1

Despite the win, however, Lumberjack head coach Wade Chiodo was looking for more out of his team.

“There was no statement, to be honest, tonight. I thought we didn’t play well at all,” he said. “We need to go back to square one and get this thing working in the right direction.”

But even still, the Jacks (2-1) wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard.

After Buffalo’s Treyton Welch was called for a hooking penalty just 49 seconds into the game, Ethan Pickett found Josh Baker on the point, and Baker sniped it into the back of the net.

Bemidji controlled much of the play in the first period, but couldn’t cash in on any of its good looks, resulting in a 1-0 score at the first intermission.

Baker again got another chance in the second, getting a breakaway midway through the period and juking it past Nathan Mueller for the goal and a 2-0 Lumberjack lead.

But Buffalo responded at the 11:45 mark, as Nick Mueller found Blake Habisch, who got the Bison on the board with a power-play bleeder that five-holed Carson Olson for the goal.

The third period began with a hitch, as Ryan Pogue received a five-minute major for boarding at the 5:23 mark. It took some time for Buffalo to get a quality look with the man-advantage, but when they finally did, Olson made a nice save off a great one-timer opportunity to protect the lead.

The Jacks were able to kill the penalty, and then they held off the Bison until time ran out for a 2-1 win.

“We’re gonna use everything (as teaching moments). That’s the bottom line,” said Chiodo. “We have to keep coaching these kids and get these kids to understand the importance of playing sound hockey, playing smart hockey, making high percentage plays.”

Bemidji will hit the ice next in a 7 p.m. matchup on Thursday at Duluth East.

Bemidji 2, Buffalo 1

BUF 0 1 0 -- 1

BEM 1 1 0 -- 2

First period: BEM GOAL (Baker, Pickett ast) 1:40, 1-0 BEM.

Second period: BEM GOAL (Baker) 7:58, 2-0 BEM; BUF GOAL (Habisch, Ni. Mueller ast) 11:45, 2-1 BEM.

Third period: no scoring

Saves: Olson (BEM) 17, Na. Mueller (BUF) 21.