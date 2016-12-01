The Lumberjacks (1-1) got off to an early 12-5 lead thanks to hot shooting from Kennedy Mills and Rumer Flatness, but then the Rangers (0-2) started to inch back into it with four consecutive free throws.

The score stood at 12-9 with 10:29 left in the half when a rebound was up for grabs underneath the BHS hoop. Mills reached up for it, but came down awkwardly with CI’s Jami Nelson. Mills went to the floor, holding her left leg (where she suffered an ACL injury last year).

“We’ll hope for the best,” Bemidji head coach Steve Schreiber said, adding it was too early to know the extent of the injury. “She said it didn’t feel quite the same way as it did when she did her ACL… so hopefully it’s more of a patella thing than an ACL thing. We’ll cross our fingers.”

Mills will have an MRI on her leg in the near future.

And although the game wore on, basketball wasn’t on the forefront of Bemidji’s mind.

The Rangers worked their way back into the game, coming within one at 21-20, but finally BHS took off. The Lumberjacks went on a 12-0 run -- points coming from seven different scorers -- to take a 33-20 lead. They closed the half strong from there, heading into the break with a 43-26 advantage.

“We had about a three or four minute stretch there where basketball really wasn’t the most important thing on their mind. They care a lot about their teammates,” Schreiber said. “We just kinda had to regroup mentally. And they did. They came back and played much better.”

After halftime, Bemidji came out on a 7-0 spurt to grab a 22 point lead, capped off by a Flatness three off a dish from Samantha Edlund and then a Lexi Wade jumper off Flatness’ assist.

It was the largest lead of the night, and it proved to be enough.

Crosby-Ironton continued to chip away from there, narrowing the gap for the rest of the night, but Bemidji brushed off an 11-4 Ranger run to close the game for the 67-58 win.

“I think theses girls are now in the mentality of, when we play well, we play at the rim,” Schreiber said. “Once they got going doing that, we played really, really well.”

Flatness led the Lumberjacks with 16 points on the night, while Heather Strong added 10 and Laura Bieberdorf eight.

CI was paced by Mariah Bodle’s 22 points, and the trio of Alyssa Klancher, Lily Peterson and Nelson each finished with nine.

The Lumberjacks will return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday when they host Hibbing at the BHS Gymnasium.

BHS 43 24 -- 67

CI 26 32 -- 58

Bemidji: Flatness 16, Strong 10, Bieberdorf 8, Beard 6, Mills 5, Morgan 4, Wade 4, Naig 3, Whelan 3, Cermak 2, Edlund 2, Nicklason 2, Willford 2.

Crosby-Ironton: Bodle 22, Klancher 9, Nelson 9, Peterson 9, Monson 2, Rydberg 2, Nixon 1.