    BHS girls hockey falls to Brainerd/LF

    By Pioneer Staff Report on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:20 p.m.
    Bemidji High School freshman Austyn Tobey guides the puck down the ice while playing Brainerd on Thursday at the Bemidji Community Arena. (Jillian Gandsey/Bemidji Pioneer)

    BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team fell 8-1 to Brainerd/Little Falls on Thursday night at the Bemidji Community Arena.

    B/LF (3-0) scored twice in the first period and added three goals in each of the final two frames.

    Paige De La Hunt scored in the late period for the Lumberjacks (0-8) with Jacie Lalli getting credit for the assist.

    Bemidji High School junior Jacie Lalli battles for the puck in the second period against Brainerd on Thursday (Jillian Gandsey)

    Brooke Watland and Abby Pohlkamp tallied two goals each to lead the visitors. Allyson Smith scored a goal and added three assists while Gabbie Smith recorded two assists. Also scoring for B/LF were Kennedy Rusk, Olivia Wiskow and Emma Smith.

    Bemidji goalie Brooklyn Delap made 39 saves on 47 shots.

    The Jacks will return to the BCA for a 7:30 p.m. contest with Detroit Lakes on Tuesday.

