BHS girls hockey falls to Brainerd/LF

B/LF (3-0) scored twice in the first period and added three goals in each of the final two frames.

Paige De La Hunt scored in the late period for the Lumberjacks (0-8) with Jacie Lalli getting credit for the assist.

Brooke Watland and Abby Pohlkamp tallied two goals each to lead the visitors. Allyson Smith scored a goal and added three assists while Gabbie Smith recorded two assists. Also scoring for B/LF were Kennedy Rusk, Olivia Wiskow and Emma Smith.

Bemidji goalie Brooklyn Delap made 39 saves on 47 shots.

The Jacks will return to the BCA for a 7:30 p.m. contest with Detroit Lakes on Tuesday.