BHS girls hockey falls to Brainerd/LF
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team fell 8-1 to Brainerd/Little Falls on Thursday night at the Bemidji Community Arena.
B/LF (3-0) scored twice in the first period and added three goals in each of the final two frames.
Paige De La Hunt scored in the late period for the Lumberjacks (0-8) with Jacie Lalli getting credit for the assist.
Brooke Watland and Abby Pohlkamp tallied two goals each to lead the visitors. Allyson Smith scored a goal and added three assists while Gabbie Smith recorded two assists. Also scoring for B/LF were Kennedy Rusk, Olivia Wiskow and Emma Smith.
Bemidji goalie Brooklyn Delap made 39 saves on 47 shots.
The Jacks will return to the BCA for a 7:30 p.m. contest with Detroit Lakes on Tuesday.