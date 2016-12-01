BHS boys hockey falls to Moorhead

The Lumberjacks (1-1) had won five of their previous six games against the Spuds (2-0), including victories in each of the last two Section 8AA championship games.

Bemidji rallied to tie Thursday’s game at 1-1 with 2:51 remaining before Moorhead scored less than a minute later to eventually walk away with a 4-1 win.

“It’s always a big game,” said BHS head coach Wade Chiodo. “Every section game’s a big game. There was a lot of emotion in the game and intensity was high for both teams. It’s one of those games that just a few mistakes here and there a different way, we get a couple bounces or whatever, we come out victorious.”

The game was scoreless through the first two periods until Carter Randklev’s goal with 8:44 left.

Nick Mannausau got the equalizer for the Jacks before Moorhead scored the game-winner shortly after. Randklev went under a Bemidji defenseman’s stick on a pass to Cole O’Connell, who had nothing but Bemidji goalie Matt Fitzgerald in front of him. O’Connell found the back of the net with 1:59 to go to make it 2-1. Moorhead later scored two empty-net goals to claim the 4-1 win.

Randklev’s backhander on a rebound off a Carter Howell shot from the point broke the tie with 8:44 to go. On a delayed penalty and with the extra attacker out, Bemidji tied things up when Mannausau stuffed home a rebound. O’Connell and Randklev answered less than a minute later.

The Jacks will have a short turnaround before their home game tonight against another Section 8AA rival in Buffalo. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. at the Bemidji Community Arena.

FIRST PERIOD: no scoring.

SECOND PERIOD: no scoring.

THIRD PERIOD: 1, M, Randklev (Howell, O’Connell), 8:16. 2, B, Mannausau (Hartje, Olson), 14:09. 3, M, O’Connell (Randklev), 15:01. 4, M, Stetz (Randklev), 16:03, empty net. 5, M, O’Connell, 16:31, empty net.

SAVES: B, Fitzgerald 11-10-6–27. M, Leonard 7-4-13–24

Chris Murphy of the Forum contributed to this story.