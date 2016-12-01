Lumberjack wrestlers win opener

The Lumberjacks (1-0) saw wins throughout the lineup as they won all but two bouts over the Bluejackets (0-1).

After dropping their first match at 106, the Jacks took the next three bouts with wins from Bryce Golden (113), Clay Olsen (120) and Philip Petrie (126).

Hibbing cut the BHS lead to 10-9 after a win by fall in 132 but those would be the last points recorded by the home team.

Bemidji swept through the remaining nine matches to earn the victory. Nate Golden (138) started the streak with his win by pin before the Hinrichs duo pushed it to 26-9. Colton Hinrichs (145) won by pin and Chance (152) followed with a 13-4 major decision win.

Dylan Cermak (160) won by a 3-1 decision, Corey McAllister won 5-0, Peter Moen (195) took the major decision 11-2 and Kaleb Beam (220) won by fall. Nick Peterson (185) and Xavier Whalen (285) each won by forfeit.

The Jacks will next compete at the Fosston Invitational on Saturday.