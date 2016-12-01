The Lumberjacks finished above .500 with a 13-12 record in the 2015-16 regular season, the first time it entered the postseason north of .500 since 2011-12. BHS received the No. 5 seed in the Section 8AAA playoffs and lost to No. 4 Detroit Lakes in the first round.

Bemidji hopes to keep rolling after its strong finish, when it won six of its final seven regular season games.

“Nothing comes easy,” head coach Travis Peterson said. “All of our teams that we face, you know, you look at our schedule last year; we won a lot of close games and we dropped a few close games. I look for our section to be one of the top sections in the state, so hard work is number one and that’s something we can control. We’re gonna do our best to bring that.”

Section 8AAA foe Fergus Falls finished as Class AAA runner-up last season and was ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll. Alexandria also cracked the preseason top 10 by coming in at No. 9.

Peterson says the team appears to be ahead of where it was last year at this point.

“We’ve been working mostly so far on defense,” Peterson said. “That’s kind of a trademark I think for our team and kind of getting back to what we did last year but also throwing a few new wrinkles into it.”

Four seniors graduated last spring but the team now boasts a senior class that is seven players deep.

Returning are a group of seniors that includes guard Caden Rolfes, forward Caleb Carlson and Nate Snell, who will play power forward but also has some outside shooting ability. Peterson says this year’s players had plenty of involvement last season.

“We played quite a few guys last year,” he said. “A lot of our guys that were underclassmen last year got some time so some of those guys that were kind of reserve players, they’re competing right now for those starting spots and key reserve spots. We returned I think eight letterwinners from last year and then we also had a competitive JV squad last year so we like that competition that we’ve seen in practice.”

The Jacks will take the floor for the first time tonight against Duluth East at 7:30 p.m. at the BHS gymnasium.