WRESTLING: Lumberjacks regroup for new campaign

BHS will also be without 2015 state qualifier Brody Wilander due to graduation, as well as Parker Byers and Hunter Schoenborn.

BHS head coach Rance Bahr said that while they might not be as experienced, they still have plenty of wrestlers who will make up for the absences.

"Losing those six kids all with 30-plus wins (and) somewhere between 180 and 200 wins out of our lineup, obviously we'll have less experience and be younger," said BHS head coach Rance Bahr. "But the young men that are in the room have a great attitude and they're hard workers so. I'm expecting some good things out of them."

Seniors Nick Peterson, Sebastian Jackson and Xavier Whalen, as well as junior Jon Solum and sophomore Chance Hinrichs, are among the leading returners for Bemidji. The team includes a group of seniors who will be getting the opportunity for more varsity time after wrestling behind last year's senior class.

"We have some seniors that haven't wrestled a lot of varsity that have been in our room now for four years in Sebastian Jackson (and) Xavier Whalen," Bahr said. "Owen Lucas is another senior that's wrestled well for us. (He) wrestled at sections last year. We have a decent-sized senior class, just not as much experience as we would like."

The 2016 senior class set the bar high for the younger members of the team.

"Our younger guys could just never beat out our seniors so I think it'll be different than last year completely," Hinrichs said. "A lot of young guys will have to step up."

Jackson will be wrestling at heavyweight for the Jacks this year. Wilander, who was a force to be reckoned with in the weight class in years past, has provided some advice to Jackson.

"We were in youth wrestling together so we were always butting heads back and forth and he kind of helped me become the wrestler I am," Jackson said. "He taught me a few bigger guy moves that I use pretty well now thanks to him."

The senior has set high expectations for himself.

"I'm expecting to be on the section team and hopefully to state this year," Jackson said.

The goal of a state tournament bid remains the target for the entire team.

"I don't know that our expectations change," Bahr said. "We still want to strive to do our best and get to the section team final and have that opportunity to get a team to the state tournament. Our goals may change from the beginning of the year. They may not be as high at the beginning of the year but by the end of the year we still expect to compete for a state tournament berth."

The Lumberjacks open their season Thursday on the road with a dual meet against Hibbing at 6 p.m.