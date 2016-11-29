GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji blanked by Warroad, 8-0

The Warriors (2-2-1), the defending Section 8A champions and third-place finishers in the Class A, got off to hot start in the first period to come away with the victory.

Mariah Gardner pocketed the first two goals for the Warriors, needing only 60 seconds to find the back of the net. The senior struck again barely two minutes later when she chipped her shot in off a feed from Madison Oelkers.

The Lumberjacks (0-7) successfully killed off two straight penalties but Kaitlyn Kotlowski was able to slip her shot in after the Jacks went back to full strength.

Warroad continued to sustain a lot of pressure in the Bemidji zone until Huerd scored from the slot with about two minutes left.

Paige De La Hunt provided a bright spot for Bemidji in the opening frame. During two straight first-period Bemidji penalty kills, the senior forward found open ice for a breakaway but was denied each time by the goaltender.

A penalty for cross-checking was assessed to Bemidji early in the second period. Seconds into the advantage, Kotlowski ripped home a shot from near the left faceoff dot for her second goal of the night and a 5-0 lead.

The Jacks were able to keep the Warriors off the board for the remainder of the middle frame.

Early in the third, Gardner cut across the front of the goal and completed her hat trick 34 seconds into the frame.

Abbey Hardwick banged one in from Madison Oelkers for the seventh goal with 9:28 left. Kotlowski became the second Warrior of the night to earn a hat trick with her goal at 9:52 of the third.

In a scary moment, BHS goaltender Brooklyn Delap went down to the ice with 4:02 left after a roughing penalty was called on Bemidji. She got up after a couple minutes and remained in the game.

The Lumberjacks will return to the BCA Thursday night for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with Section 8AA foe Brainerd/Little Falls.

Warroad 8, Bemidji 0

WAR 4 1 3-- 8

BHS 0 0 0-- 0

First period -- 1, WAR, Gardner (Olson), 1:00; 2, WAR, Gardner (Ma. Oelkers, Hardwick), 3:16; 3, WAR, Kotlowski (Bunn), 10:36, PP; 4, WAR, Huerd (unassisted), 14:28.

Second period -- 5, WAR, Kotlowski (Olson), 1:58, PP.

Third period -- 6, WAR, Gardner (Olson, Ma. Oelkers), 0:34; 7, WAR, Hardwick (Ma. Oelkers), 7:30; 8, WAR, Kotlowski (Olson, Ma. Oelkers), 9:52, PP.

Saves -- BHS, Delap: 38; WAR, Thomas: 9