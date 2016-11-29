Behind 16 points from Rumer Flatness and seven from Allison Beard, BHS (0-1) had a 27-22 advantage at the break.

But five minutes into the second half, Bemidji went scoreless for 10 minutes, and its 37-31 lead became a 45-37 deficit.

The Jacks had a late push, but the Prowlers held off any late heroics for a 49-42 victory.

“Our offense struggled. We need to attack the hoop a little bit more than we did in the second half,” BHS head coach Steve Schreiber said. “We were just too tentative... We just need get that confidence back up.”

Flatness scored one point after halftime, finishing with a team-high 17. Beard finished with seven, no others scoring more than four.

TRF was paced by Tiahna Nicholson’s 19 points, with Alexa Rogalla adding 13 and Kylea Praska 11, nine of which came in the second half.

BHS returns to action on Thursday, hosting Crosby-Ironton at 7:15 p.m. at the BHS Gymnasium, but Schreiber said his team can build on the loss.

“We’ll walk out of here with things we know we need to work on,” he said. “I think next time we play them, there will be a much different result.”

Bemidji 42, Thief River Falls 49

BHS 27 15 -- 42

TRF 22 27 -- 49

Bemidji: Flatness 17, Beard 7, Bieberdorf 4, Mills 4, Wade 4, Morgan 2, Whelan 2, Willford 2.

Thief River Falls: Nicholson 19, Rogalla 13, Praska 11, Greene 3, Leier 2, Okeson 1.

JV Game - Bemidji 44, Thief River Falls 23

BEMIDJI -- Katie Alto 2 0-0 4; Lindsey Hildenbrand 2 1-2 6; Rebecca Matheney 2 2-3 7; Klaryssa Whelah 4 1-3 11; Ciara Cermak 0 0-2 0; Allison Beard 0 0-0 0; Mackenzie Nickleson 3 1-2 7; Shelly Anderson 2 0-0 4; Evete Morgan 1 1-1 3; Gabbi Takkunen 1 0-0 2; Morgan Schlee 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-14 44.