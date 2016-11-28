The Lumberjacks (1-0) did not need to rely much on their veterans to provide the scoring as a number of fresh faces made an impact in the season opener. Josh Baker and Nick Mannausau each tallied their first career varsity goals, with Baker scoring the eventual game winner.

"Last year, obviously we had a deep team and they're ready to go," BHS head coach Wade Chiodo said of the newcomers. "I knew that they were gonna capitalize. We've got some guys that can score goals and obviously they did a good job tonight."

All four Bemidji goals came in the second period after the Jacks trailed 1-0 entering the frame.

"As the game wore on, we got better," Chiodo said. "You've got to give credit to Brainerd. They have some good team speed on their lineup and (in the) first period they took it to us honestly. The second period, we capitalized on our opportunities. And then the third period, I was really proud of the kids. We just went down into shutdown mode and they did exactly what we asked them to do and that shows a lot of character in that locker room."

Five minutes into the game, Riley Johnson slid a pass from the corner to Riley Andres who fired the puck in from the slot to lend Brainerd a 1-0 lead.

The Jacks nearly equalized late in the first period when a loose puck sat precariously in the crease in front of Brainerd goaltender Colin Kleffman. The net came dislodged just as the puck was cleared away by the Warriors (0-1).

The Jacks atoned for the scoreless first frame by striking early and often in the second.

Not even a minute had passed before Ryan Pogue chipped the puck in stick-side from the slot after Brady Tatro's feed from the right corner evened it at 1-all.

"It pumped up the team pretty good," Pogue said. "We started buzzing after that. It just got us going I feel like a little bit there."

With 12:19 left in the period, Baker sprinted alone into the Brainerd zone and curled across the front of the crease and buried the puck for a 2-1 lead.

In an odd sequence of events, a Brainerd player lost his balance and fell to the ice in his own zone as Mannausau easily snatched the puck away from him and caught Kleffman off guard for the goal and a 3-1 lead.

"I was going down and I got hit kinda and I was kinda woozy and I saw the guy fall down," Mannausau said. "So I grabbed the puck and just went five-hole."

The Jacks went on the power play for the first time with less than four minutes to go in the frame. Early in the advantage, Taylor Andersen nearly scored his first varsity goal. The defenseman ripped a shot from near the blue line that was tipped in front of the net by Brady Tatro for the power play goal.

Bemidji went to the locker room with a 4-1 lead after two periods and preserved the advantage in the third to claim the season-opening win.

Matt Fitzgerald made 22 saves to earn the win in net for BHS.

The Jacks will hit the road for the first time this season to face their rivals in Moorhead. Bemidji beat the Spuds 4-3 in overtime to win the section championship last season.

"We want to go there and come out with the win," Baker said. "We'll do whatever it takes. Overall, we just want to win as a team."

Bemidji 4, Brainerd 1

BRN 1 0 0 — 1

BJI 0 4 0 — 4

First period—1, BRN, Andres (Johnson, Evans), 5:19. Penalties—none

Second period—2, BJI, Pogue (B. Tatro, H. Olson), 0:58; 3, BJI, Baker (Andersen), 4:41; 4, BJI, Mannausau (unassisted), 9:57; 5, BJI, B. Tatro (Andersen, Pogue), 13:32, PP. Penalties—BJI, Hammitt (roughing), 7:20; BRN, Andres (roughing), 7:20; BJI, Hartje (cross checking), 11:31; BRN, Andres (hooking), 13:21.

Third period—no scoring. Penalties—BRN, Fischer (hooking), 8:08; BRN, Evans (tripping), 13:18.

Saves—BJI, Fitzgerald 22; BRN, Kleffman 20.