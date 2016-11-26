GIRLS HOCKEY: BHS blanked by Sartell/Sauk Rapids 8-0

The Lumberjacks (0-6) gave up just one first-period goal to the Storm'N'Sabres (3-1), but SSR scored four in the second and three more in the third for the 8-0 win.

Brooklyn Delap made 24 saves on 32 shots for the Lumberjacks in goal, while Chloe Stockinger stopped all 19 shots for SSR in the shutout.

Grace McCabe, Alexa Paulson and Brooke Walters each scored twice for SSR while Allie Hemmesch and Lizzy Minnerath each scored once.

The Lumberjacks return to the ice Tuesday when they host Warroad at the Bemidji Community Arena. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 8, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

SSR 1 4 3 -- 8