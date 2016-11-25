GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks fall to Icebreakers at St. Cloud tourney

The teams combined to score five goals in a high-scoring opening frame with the lead changing hands multiple times.

The Icebreakers (3-0), a co-op with players from Apollo, Cathedral and Tech high schools, opened the game with a goal by Sophia McCann just 18 seconds in.

Alexis Leitner drew the game even for the Lumberjacks (0-5) as she tallied her first goal of the season little more than a minute later.

Jacie Lalli gave the Jacks a 2-1 lead with her goal off a feed from Paige De La Hunt at the 6:32 mark of the first.

It did not take long for St. Cloud to regain the lead.

Gabbie Rud evened things up at 2-2 with her goal at the 16:19 mark of the first. Less than 30 seconds later, Sophia McCann found the back of the net with 12 ticks left on the clock to give St. Cloud a 3-2 lead going into the first intermission.

Lauren Brettingen extended the Icebreakers’ lead to 4-2 with 13:43 left in the second period. Anna Carlson added some insurance with her goal at 8:22 of the middle frame to make it 5-2, which stood as the final score.

The Jacks will take on Sartell/Sauk Rapids in their final game of the holiday tournament at 12:15 p.m. today in St. Cloud.