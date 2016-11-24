The Lumberjacks again will have a section crown to defend after they advanced to the Class AA state tournament for the second time in as many seasons last year. Bemidji lost a 3-2 overtime thriller to Grand Rapids in the quarterfinals before winning their final two games to claim the consolation championship.

This year’s squad would like like nothing more than a return trip to St. Paul.

“I expect nothing less than to be there again,” senior Brady Tatro said. “The first two times were unreal and I really want to experience that again. I think we have a very good chance of going back.”

“Absolutely,” senior Alex Pollock said of the team’s chances of going back to state. “We’ve got some work to do. We have a lot of young guys coming up this year but they’re willing to follow in the footsteps of the team last year. As long as we work hard, we have a pretty good chance of making it back.”

Ten players from the 2015-16 team are gone due to graduation, but with 13 players returning, BHS head coach Wade Chiodo says there is a host of talent in place ready to assume bigger roles.

“We have some obviously new roles for guys that they’re going to step into but they’re ready to go,” Chiodo said. “We had a lot of depth last year and we have a lot of kids that were eager and ready to step into that situation and that role that maybe they played a third or fourth line role for us last year.”

Bemidji will return its top two leading scorers from last season with forwards Pollock (15 goals-25 assists -- 40 points) and Tatro (14g-24a -- 38 pts) back in the lineup, though Pollock expects to miss the first four games due to a broken collarbone.

Pollock recorded four goals and three assists in the state tourney to be one of three Lumberjacks named to the Class AA All-Tournament Team last March. Goaltender Matt Fitzgerald, now a junior, also made the team along with the graduated defenseman Nick Leitner.

“We do obviously return a pretty big nucleus of players that had a big showing in the playoffs and the last month of the season for us,” Chiodo said. “We do believe as a coaching staff we have the right combinations and the right kids out here to find a way to make sure that we make it back to where we were last year.”

On defense, senior Jaret Lalli and junior Chase Hartje will patrol the blue line again for the Jacks after being regulars in the lineup last season.

Fitzgerald will also be back in goal after going 21-3-2 during his breakout sophomore campaign. Backing up Fitzgerald will be senior Carson Olson, who went 4-0 with three shutouts in 2015-16.

After about two weeks of practice, it appears the Jacks will have plenty of the same speed that propelled them far last year. But breakouts have been one area they’ve been looking to improve in.

“We had good breakouts last year but like I said, the young guys don’t know all of our systems that we have from last year,” Pollock said. “So once they learn it, get it down, we’ll be good.”

The start of what could be another run to a section title begins Saturday when Bemidji hosts Brainerd at 3 p.m. at the Bemidji Community Arena. Chiodo says he believes the pieces are in place for another state tournament run.

“I was very excited to see what we had in the scrimmages last weekend and we fully believe that we’re gonna be there again,” he said. “I know this group is very excited and they fully believe that we’re gonna be back in the state tournament.”