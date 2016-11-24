Joel Hoover has become the voice of Lumberjack sports since arriving in Bemidji in July 2015. The native of Lancaster County, Pa., broadcasts a wide assortment of BHS games and hosts High Noon alongside Kev Jackson, which can be heard weekdays on KBUN 104.5 FM.

Upon Hoover’s 2015 graduation from Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pa., his sportscasting dreams took him from Amish Country to Paul Bunyan Country.

“Sportscasting is something I’ve always enjoyed at any level, especially when I got to do it in college for the first time,” Hoover said. “I loved it. And I knew that I wanted to do this for a career and I knew that may take me places. But after putting it to prayer and after thinking it over and talking it over with family, I knew I was willing to go wherever there might be a chance.”

Relocating more than 1,300 miles away from home was a little tough for Hoover at first.

“I’m PA-born and bred, and I love Pennsylvania but I saw an opportunity here and I wanted to make sure that I embraced it because I felt that, if I do a job that I really enjoy, that’s going to bring the best out of me as a person and will give me opportunity to impact people around me,” he said. “And it’s been amazing to see how that’s been possible, even being in a place that I don’t really know.”

Hoover’s sportscasting career, per se, began with video games, particularly FIFA Soccer. As a kid, he would turn the sound down on the TV and takeover on play-by-play himself.

“I would do all the commentary, I would do the crowd noises, I would do all that,” he said. “I had a big imagination and my parents always encouraged me when I was young to embrace that imagination and that love for life.”

Soccer has long been Hoover’s favorite sport, one that he played all the way through high school, but he relishes the chance to broadcast any and all sports.

He has been behind the mic for moments such as the BHS boys hockey team’s dramatic overtime victory against Moorhead in the Section 8AA championship last season, as well as the boys soccer team’s historic Section 8A final win in October that saw the Jacks off to their first state tournament ever.

The subsequent boys soccer state quarterfinal match was one for the ages, with Bemidji taking top-seeded Mankato West all the way to penalty kicks. The Jacks lost 6-5 on penalties but listeners were riveted by Hoover’s call.

“I can’t tell you how many people have said they were on the edge of their seat listening to that call of that game and that’s truly how exciting that game was,” Hoover said. “I wanted to convey that as best I could through the radio call. It was all about what those kids were doing on the field and to get to be a part of an experience like that was awesome.”

Hoover has helped give soccer a more prominent place on the local radio dial with his broadcasts. He says many people have told him they have warmed up to the sport due to his influence.

“I love that I can do that within this job,” Hoover said. “That I can spotlight a sport like that, which maybe in some circles has a certain reputation with it. But then when you hear a game like that and you hear a call like that, it’s like, ‘You know what. I can look at this sport in a new way now with the way that it got conveyed through that broadcast.’”

Delivering captivating games to the homes and cars of thousands of Bemidjians brings a sense of fulfillment to the play-by-play man.

“Those are memories I take with me,” Hoover said. “I truly enjoy going to work and doing what I do and I wanted to make sure I would do a job that would do that. When you get experiences like that that are coupled with it, you leave feeling like there’s nothing better.”

Hoover says the most memorable part of his job is the interactions he has with players and coaches and being there to share their accomplishments.

“I really enjoy that within my position,” he said. “I get to ride the bus with all the teams and I get to be around the teams. Getting to know the kids and the coaches is fantastic because this is all about them with the job that I get to do. And doing it at this level, at the high school level, is really neat because it’s about them. And it’s about conveying their story and giving them an experience and memories that they are never going to forget with the games that they play.”