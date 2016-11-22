The Lumberjacks (0-4) were outshot 47-10 in the loss to the high-flying Rams (2-1), who have scored a combined 18 goals in their two victories this season.

Anika Stoskopf wasted little time as she pounced on a puck sent to the front of the crease by Jodi Ostroski and pocketed it for the goal barely two minutes into the game.

Minutes later, Lindsey Santl streaked toward the goal and went top shelf for the second Roseau goal of the night at the 7:07 mark of the first.

Lauren Johnson scooped up a rebound and knocked it in for goal No. 3 at the 10:53 mark of the opening frame.

The Rams continued their scoring streak on the first power play of the game. Lindsey Kallis let go of a wrister that snuck inside the far post and into the back of the net for a 4-0 lead in the final minute of the first.

Roseau picked up where it left off to begin the second. Kayla Santl played the puck from behind the net and found Stoskopf perched in front of the crease for the goal.

The Rams then struck twice in less than a minute with goals from Ellice Murphy and Kacie Bjerk that extended the lead to 7-0 with about 11 minutes left in the frame.

Bemidji held Roseau to just one third-period goal, which was scored on the power play by Gina Wensloff at the 7:30 mark.

“That last period that our girls played was a compliment to them,” BHS assistant coach Rob Aitken said, “because Roseau’s coach came up and said, ‘Your girls -- one, never gave up, and number two -- they didn’t give them any space.’ And that’s what we’ve been trying to do the whole game. It took them a while to figure it out. They adjusted to Roseau’s speed a little later than we wanted to, but they made the adjustment and we’re very very proud of that.”

The Jacks will have a brief Thanksgiving break before they go south to compete in the Turkey Trot Tournament this weekend in St. Cloud.

Bemidji will face the St. Cloud Icebreakers at 7 p.m. Friday before meeting Sartell/Sauk Rapids at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. The Icebreakers are comprised of players from Cathedral, Tech and Apollo high schools.

“We’re looking forward to having a couple games down there,” Aitken said. “Don’t know much about the teams we’re playing. I know we have St. Cloud in the first round and after that we’re just gonna have a good time playing hockey.”

Roseau 8, Bemidji 0

ROS 4 3 1 -- 8

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period: 1, ROS, Stoskopf (Ostroski), 2:04; 2, ROS, L. Santl (Kallis), 7:07; 3, ROS, Johnson (Jacques, Crosson), 10:53; 4, ROS, Kallis (unassisted), 16:17.

Second period: 5, ROS, Stoskopf (K. Santl, Ostroski) (power play), 1:28; 6, ROS, Murphy (Johnson), 5:19; 7, ROS, Bjerk (Byfuglien, Murphy), 5:36.

Third period: 8, ROS, Wensloff (Murphy) (power play), 7:30.

Saves: BHS, Delap 39; ROS, Bjerklie 10.