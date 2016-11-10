BHS swimmers looking for sixth straight Section 8A title

“That’s been our theme,” the BHS head coach said. “We have black caps this season with a white ‘X’ on them that we wear in practice. You know after you’ve won five in a row, the ‘X’ is on your back. That’s just human nature.”

The Lumberjacks, who are in their eighth season in Section 8A, have won five straight titles and have finished no lower than third since joining 8A in 2008.

This year, when the Lumberjacks host the Section 8A meet (scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the BHS pool) they know repeating as section champions a sixth time won’t be easy -- and they might actually be the underdogs.

Leindecker said Detroit Lakes would likely be favored in the 11-team section, which also features the likes of Crookston, Fosston/Bagley, Park Rapids, Grand Rapids, Thief River Falls and Fergus Falls, among others.

“On paper, we’re a pretty good-sized underdogs coming into this one,” Leindecker said. “Detroit Lakes is a young, very talented team. They’re probably going to win a lot of races and they have four or five very talented swimmers who are the top in Class A.”

The Lumberjacks and the Lakers met on Oct. 25, with Bemidji winning 95-91.

“Our goal going in is to get kids to state,” Leindecker said. “Have everybody swim well and a team place, if we can repeat, is icing on the cake.”

In the 200 freestyle, Gabbi Takkunen, Kendra Jacobson are all seeded in the top eight and have a chance at state. In the 100 backstroke, Madi Knutson is seeded third. Alyssa Mess has a solid chance in the breaststroke and Abby Yartz is the No. 2 seed in the 200 individual medley -- a new event for her this season.

In addition, Leindecker said the Lumberjacks’ relay teams each have a great shot of returning to state as well.

Swimming gets underway at 5 p.m. Friday with the preliminary rounds. On Saturday, the diving prelims and semifinals will begin at 11 a.m. with swimming and diving finals to start at 2 p.m.

“We’re optimistic,” Leindecker said. “We’re still going after it. It would be quite a feat if we did it. I hope to get kids to state first.

“If everybody swims fast, we can get kids to state, and if we walk out of here with a first-place trophy, it’s even better.”