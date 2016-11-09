The Bemidji High School senior will run track for Minnesota State Moorhead next season. Vollen signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday afternoon at BHS.

“The team was really good. They were really cool guys,” Vollen said of the Dragon runners. “The coaches were really welcoming. The campus fits me really right. And they had the degree I wanted.”

“It’s a great fit for him,” BHS head coach Steve Sneide said. “It’s an NSIC school and I think he’ll be real successful there next year.”

Vollen plans on majoring in science education and administration. He said he will likely run the 400 and 800 meters for the outdoor track and field team and the 600 for the indoor team.

“They have a really good distance team, but they needed sprinters,” Vollen said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to get on varsity right away there, running in the meets and traveling with them. That’s something that really appealed to me, not having to sit on JV the entire time.”

Vollen runs both the 400 and 800 for the Lumberjacks, as well as the 4x400 and 4x800 races for BHS.

He was a member of the team that went to the state meet last season with both relay squads.

In the 4x800, the Lumberjacks finished fourth overall at state with a time of 7 minutes, 49.52 seconds. In the 4x400, they were seventh with a time of 3:23.50.

Vollen said the goal this season is to win state, especially in the 4x800. He said competing with the best in that event and getting better will get him ready for college track.

“We have to work on endurance for the 800,” Vollen said. “Our 4x800 team from last year, we only lost one guy and our goal this year is to win state.”

Vollen, who also played football for BHS, is the first member of the Lumberjacks’ track team to sign with a college this season. That’s great for the program, Sneide said.

“It’s exciting as coaches so now we can watch them at college meets,” he said. “It’s good to see.”