The Lumberjacks finished fifth overall as a team, coming within one position of matching their all-time best performance at state. BHS placed fourth in both 2015 and 1984.

“We had a pretty solid day and ended up in fifth place and that’s what we were shooting for was that top five,” BHS head coach Ryan Aylesworth said. “It was a pretty tight battle for those third, fourth, fifth and sixth places so we were happy to come out in the top five.”

Bemidji recorded 164 points to finish 126 points behind state champion Wayzata (38) in the 16-team field. BHS finished just eight points back of Mounds View (fourth) and a point ahead of Stillwater (sixth).

Isaac Berg led the Jacks with his ninth-place finish in a time of 16:11.2. The senior earned All-State honors for the second consecutive season by virtue of his top-25 time.

“Isaac ran an amazing race,” Aylesworth said. “He put himself in a good position early to have a nice, strong finish and he did very well getting up into that top 10, finishing ninth overall.”

Linaes Whiting crossed the finish line next for BHS in 45th place overall with a time of 16:41.9. Nathan Alto (76th), Gage Mostad (79th) and Cody Roder (87th) rounded out the top five for the Jacks.

Bemidji successfully achieved the goal of a top-five finish it had set for itself entering Saturday.

“That was pretty darn cool to be able to do that,” Aylesworth said. “It’s not easy to race with the best in the state and come out and be able to put a good race together for the whole team.”

Patrick Roos of Edina won the individual Class AA state title with his time of 15:36.4.

In the Class AA girls race, Sadie Hamrin made her third-straight appearance at state. The junior finished in 20:17.4 to place 83rd overall.

“She didn’t have the day she wanted but she still went out there and competed and battled and I was proud of her being able to finish today,” Aylesworth said.

Farmington’s Anna Fenske and Lauren Peterson finished at the top of the leaderboard with times of 17:41.5 and 18:17.1, respectively. Edina won the girls team title with 45 points.

Team Results

1-Wayzata 38; 2-Edina 91; 3-Maple Grove 128; 4-Mounds View 156; 5-Bemidji 164; 6-Stillwater 165; 7-Eagan 202; 8-Cloquet 227; 9-Sartell 240; 10-Chanhassen 253; 11-Red Wing 262; 12-Rosemount 318; 13-Forest Lake 328; 14-Buffalo 330; 15-Northfield 346; 16-White Bear Lake 407

Bemidji Results

9-Isaac Berg 16:11.2; 45-Linaes Whiting 16:41.9; 76-Nathan Alto 17:07.1; 79-Gage Mostad 17:08.5; 87-Cody Roder 17:13.9; 95-Soren Dybing 17:15.1; 134-Zac Fouquerel-Skoe 17:37.3

Class AA Girls

Team Results

1-Edina 45; 2-Willmar 58; 3-Minnetonka 105; 4-Marshall 122; 5-Shakopee 137; 6-Forest Lake 169; 7-Brainerd 192; 8-St. Michael-Albertville 207; 9-Lakeville South 243; 10-Red Wing 260; 11-Henry Sibley 294; 12-White Bear Lake 316; 13-Centennial 335; 14-Roseville 341; 15-Andover 374; 16-Bloomington Jefferson 392

Bemidji Results

83-Sadie Hamrin 20:17.4