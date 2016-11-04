The Lumberjacks matched their best performance ever at state with a fourth-place finish at last year’s meet. BHS has placed in the top 10 in each of its last four state appearances, finishing sixth in 2012-13, seventh in 2013-14 and 10th in 2014-15.

The Jacks are hoping for another banner year this time around.

“Our goal for state is get a banner,” senior Isaac Berg said. “We got one last year so top five gets a banner.”

“We’ve kind of taken a look at some of the results from the other sections and compared things to where we’ve been in the past and I think the boys have a legitimate shot to aim for that top-five placing at the state meet out of the 16 teams,” added head coach Ryan Aylesworth. “I think if they run to their potential, they can definitely be in that area.”

Bemidji claimed its second-consecutive Section 8AA title last week thanks to winning a tiebreaker over Sartell-St. Stephen.

“I’m just super proud of our team,” said Berg, who came in second individually at the section meet last week in Little Falls. “We surprised a lot of people at sections… I mean five years (consecutively of going to state) shows it’s not just one class of kids, it’s our whole program and coach.”

Following his 20th-place finish last year, Berg will attempt to duplicate his showing and again earn All-State honors by placing in the top 25.

Like Berg, junior Linaes Whiting also had a top-10 finish at sections by placing eighth. The Jacks will also be looking for strong performances from eighth-grader Nathan Alto, senior Cody Roder, junior Soren Dybing, sophomore Zac Fouquerel-Skoe and freshman Gage Mostad.

Aylesworth says he sees the possibility the team could approach their program record-tying performance of 2015.

“I think that we’ve got the potential to be really close to that,” he said, “I think it’s going to take a good day from all seven of them running to their potential and taking a small step forward from where we were at the section meet.”

Hamrin making third straight state appearance

Although the BHS girls cross country team failed to qualify for state as a team, Sadie Hamrin will be competing in her third-straight state meet as an individual.

The junior qualified for state by virtue of her fifth-place finish at the Section 8AA meet with a time of 18.55.71.

“I’m hoping for a top-10 finish but I know it’s been more of a rough year so I just want to go out there and race what I can race,” Hamrin said of her goals.

Hamrin will be also seeking All-State honors for the third-consecutive year. She finished 15th at the state meet last year in a time of 18:26.8. Hamrin said her previous experience will serve her well today.

“I guess you know more of where you can actually place and how people run there,” Hamrin said, “and you just kind of go for it again and try to place ahead of where you were last year.”