BOYS SOCCER: Hess, Blunck named to All-Tourney team

Hess is a freshman and Blunck is a senior exchange student from Germany.

While neither scored in the Lumberjacks’ 2-1 state quarterfinal loss to Mankato West that was decided on penalty kicks, each played a crucial part in the team’s midfield and were responsible for multiple scoring chances in the match.

Hess notched eight goals and was second on the team with 12 assists this season. Blunck made his varsity debut in the first round of the Section 8A playoffs and made an immediate impact, tallying five goals and an assist.

Bemidji is the only team to be eliminated in the quarterfinals to have two players selected to the All-Tournament team.

The Lumberjacks won a record 18 games and their first Section 8A title in the 2016 season.