Lumberjack trap team wins conference title

The Lumberjacks again outscored their conference foes in the final week of the season to clinch the championship with 15,796 points. Conference runner-up Elk River ended the season with 15,316 points.

Other teams in Conference 13 included Thief River Falls, Cambridge-Isanti, Mounds View and Benilde St. Margaret's.

Week 5 top shooters for the Lumberjacks were Brock Beaulieu, James Gaasvig, Nic Geiger, Seth Perkins and Darren Roth who broke 47 out of 50 targets each, Matt Feil and Zach Suther broke 46/50 each and Austan Gesell, Alex Hasbargen and Kiah Martinson broke 44 targets each. Gaasvig and Feil each had perfect rounds of 25/25 in the fifth week.

The Lumberjacks finish the season with Suther and Perkins among the state’s top 100 best shooters. Suther finished the season with the 13th highest average score (23.7/25) out of the 2,789 shooters in the MSHSCTL. Perkins tied for the 41st best average score in the league (22.9/25).

The Lumberjacks dominated their conference of 244 shooters. Suther tied with Zachery Habedank of Thief River Falls and Shelby Fritz of Elk River for overall high gun in the conference. Other Lumberjacks among the top 25 male shooters in Conference 13 were Perkins, Hasbargen, Geiger, Nick Peterson, Gesell, Feil, and Matt Norgaard.

Lumberjacks who finished among the top 25 female shooters of Conference 13 were Jaris Johnson, Kajia Vold, Kelsey Vold, and Shelby Ewert. In order to be considered for top 25 honors, shooters must have perfect attendance at all competitions.