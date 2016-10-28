TENNIS: Kelm claims Class AA singles consolation title

The Bemidji High School junior claimed the singles consolation title Friday with her 6-3, 7-5 win over Ginger Valentine of Delano in the consolation bracket final.

“Not many people get to end the season on a win and when you do it’s really cool,” Kelm said. “It’s an exciting experience.”

“It’s something to be extremely proud of, not only for Abbie, but for our school and our program,” BHS head coach Mark Fodness added.

Kelm needed to come from behind in her consolation semifinal match with Emma Trncic of Rochester Mayo to advance to the final. The Lumberjack won the first set 6-2 but trailed 4-1 in the second before sweeping the final five games to win the set 6-4 and the match.

The final unfolded in a similar manner with Kelm taking the first set 6-2 before falling behind 4-1 in the second.

“I really think it helped that Abbie was in the same situation earlier in the day because she

just kept to her game plan and the momentum turned back in her favor,” Fodness said.

Kelm rallied to tie the set at 4-4 and then pulled ahead 6-5 as an impressive save at the net helped her clinch the consolation title.

“I just had to focus more and then play my game, not try to like push it as much, Kelm said, “and I was able to get some momentum back and then come back and win those sets.”

The win gave Kelm her second straight state consolation title. Kelm and Alexis Konecne were crowned consolation champions in Class AA doubles in 2015.

“It’s really exciting to do it again,” Kelm said. “It helps from last year to this year knowing that, okay I’ll come back and just have to play better the next matches after losing the first one.”

The junior finishes the season with a 32-1 record and moves to 6-2 all-time in the state tournament.

“I hope I can just keep playing well through the next year hopefully and just keep improving,” Kelm said.