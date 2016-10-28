GIRLS SWIMMING: BHS tops Duluth East

The Lumberjacks won nine of 12 events to claim the win over the Greyhounds.

The Jacks swept all three relay races with wins in the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 free. Madi Knutson, Alyssa Mess, Kendra Jacobson and Paige Andersen triumphed in the 200 medley with a time of 2:02.51, while Knutson, Abby Yartz, Hannah Sether and Gabbi Takkunen won the 200 free in a time of 1:49.66. Andersen, Takkunen, Claudia Vincent and Yartz teamed up to win the 400 free with a time of 4:01.13.

In the individual events, Laura Davis posted a time of 2:12.09 to finish first in the 200 free while Andersen won the 200 IM by nearly nine seconds with a time of 2:25.87.

Yartz found success in both the short and long-distance races by winning the 50 free in a time of 26.64 and the 500 free in 5:42.73, more than 22 seconds ahead of her closest competitor.

Knutson recorded the fastest finish in the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:09.03.

A pair of Lumberjacks tied in the diving events as Alli Howard and Anna Corradi each scored 188.65 to share the win.

Bemidji will return to action when it hosts the Section 8A meet Nov. 11-12 at the BHS swimming pool.

Bemidji 123, Duluth East 63

200 Medley Relay: 1-Bemidji A (Knutson, Mess, Jacobson, Andersen) 2:02.51. Other Bemidji results: 4-Bemidji B (St. Clair, Davis, Vincent, Sether) 2:09.49.

200 Free: 1-Davis (BHS) 2:12.09. Other Bemidji results: 2-Mess 2:14.00; 4-Vincent 2:17.78.

200 IM: 1-Andersen (BHS) 2:25.87. Other Bemidji results: 2-Takkunen 2:34.24; 4-Port 2:38.16.

50 Free: 1-Yartz (BHS) 26.64. Other Bemidji results: 4-Korbel 28.62; 5-Quick 28.73.

Diving: 1-Howard, A. Corradi 188.65 (Bemidji). Other Bemidji results: 4-E. Corradi 159.05.

100 Fly: 1-Smith (DE) 1:05.84. Bemidji results: 2-Mess 1:09.03; 3-Jacobson 1:11.38; 5-St. Clair 1:16.38.

100 Free: 1-Anderson (DE) 59.03. Bemidji results: 2-Vincent 59.19; 3-Sether 1:00.74; 4-Knutson 1:00.91.

500 Free: 1-Yartz (BHS) 5:42.73. Other Bemidji results: 3-Jacobson 6:12.41; 4-Melcher 6:13.61.

200 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji A (Knutson, Yartz, Sether, Takkunen) 1:49.66. Other Bemidji results: 3-Bemidji B (Davis, Quick, Port, Mess) 1:53.60.

100 Back: 1-Knutson (BHS) 1:09.03. Other Bemidji results: 2-St. Clair 1:11.96; 3-Korbel 1:14.99.

100 Breast: 1-Jarvela (DE) 1:15.48. Bemidji results: 2-Andersen 1:16.37; 4-Oster 1:23.21; 5-Saiger 1:24.57.

400 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji A (Andersen, Takkunen, Vincent, Yartz) 4:01.13. Other Bemidji results: 2-Bemidji B (Sether, Jacobson, Quick, Davis) 4:05.44.