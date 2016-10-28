“Game 1 was pretty tight,” BHS head coach Teresa Colligan said. “Games 3 and 4 we just had a tough time responding and we got a little down. I take nothing away from them. They have a very good team. They were firing on all cylinders.”

The Cardinals quickly got off to a 5-0 start in the opening set, but the Jacks rebounded to tie it at 6-6. Willmar held a tight lead until Bemidji took its first lead at 21-20. The Jacks ended the set on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a Grace Naig block and a MaKenna Quinn kill, to clinch a 25-20 come-from-behind win.

The second set was another close one with neither team able to take a commanding lead. Tied at 14-14, a failed block attempt gave BHS a 15-14 lead. Willmar alternated points with Bemidji until Carly Wedel’s kill and Heidi Sellmann’s block finally allowed the Cards to take a 21-20 lead.

Addie Colligan tied it again with her kill but Willmar ended the set on a 4-1 run to claim a 25-22 victory and even the match at 1-1.

The Cards began meagerly with a 7-4 lead in the third set. But Willmar soon exploded for an 18-9 run to easily win the set 25-13 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Cardinals carried that momentum into the fourth set as they got out to a 21-11 advantage. The Jacks tried to rally late in the set before ultimately falling 25-17 to lose the match 3-1.

Lexi Wade led the Jacks with 14 kills while Siri Bardwell added seven and Naig five. Defensively, Colligan posted a team-high 18 digs and Quinn followed with 17. Naig and Falldorf each tallied four blocks.

The loss ends the season for the Lumberjacks, who started out 2-8 but ended the year by winning 11 of their final 19 matches.

“From beginning to end, we made a ton of improvements,” Colligan said. “Hopefully we can take some time off from this and next year, or in the offseason even more, we can come back even stronger.”