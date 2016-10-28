Search
    VOLLEYBALL: Jacks fall 3-1 to Willmar in section quarterfinals despite first-set win

    By Austin Monteith on Oct 28, 2016 at 11:41 p.m.

    WILLMAR -- Despite a first-set win, the Bemidji High School volleyball team fell 3-1 to Willmar in the Section 8-3A quarterfinals Friday night. The No. 7 Lumberjacks (13-16) triumphed in the first set 25-20 but dropped the final three sets by scores of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-17 to the No. 2 Cardinals (22-6).

    “Game 1 was pretty tight,” BHS head coach Teresa Colligan said. “Games 3 and 4 we just had a tough time responding and we got a little down. I take nothing away from them. They have a very good team. They were firing on all cylinders.”

    The Cardinals quickly got off to a 5-0 start in the opening set, but the Jacks rebounded to tie it at 6-6. Willmar held a tight lead until Bemidji took its first lead at 21-20. The Jacks ended the set on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a Grace Naig block and a MaKenna Quinn kill, to clinch a 25-20 come-from-behind win.

    The second set was another close one with neither team able to take a commanding lead. Tied at 14-14, a failed block attempt gave BHS a 15-14 lead. Willmar alternated points with Bemidji until Carly Wedel’s kill and Heidi Sellmann’s block finally allowed the Cards to take a 21-20 lead.

    Addie Colligan tied it again with her kill but Willmar ended the set on a 4-1 run to claim a 25-22 victory and even the match at 1-1.

    The Cards began meagerly with a 7-4 lead in the third set. But Willmar soon exploded for an 18-9 run to easily win the set 25-13 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.

    The Cardinals carried that momentum into the fourth set as they got out to a 21-11 advantage. The Jacks tried to rally late in the set before ultimately falling 25-17 to lose the match 3-1.

    Lexi Wade led the Jacks with 14 kills while Siri Bardwell added seven and Naig five. Defensively, Colligan posted a team-high 18 digs and Quinn followed with 17. Naig and Falldorf each tallied four blocks.

    The loss ends the season for the Lumberjacks, who started out 2-8 but ended the year by winning 11 of their final 19 matches.

    “From beginning to end, we made a ton of improvements,” Colligan said. “Hopefully we can take some time off from this and next year, or in the offseason even more, we can come back even stronger.”

    Austin Monteith

    Austin Monteith is a sports reporter for the Bemidji Pioneer. He is an Illinois native and a Butler University graduate. Follow him on Twitter @amonteith92.

    amonteith@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9787
