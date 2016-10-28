Lumberjack shooters remain on top

Previous lofty scores for the Jacks allowed the team to remain in first even though the team placed third for the week with 3,025 points, behind Elk River’s 3,205 and Thief River Falls’ 3,031.

Individual top shooters for the Jacks in week 4 were Zach Suther with 48/50, Nick Peterson with 46/50, Nic Geiger and Seth Perkins with 45/50 while Matt Feil, Wyatt Vold, Austan Gesell, and James Gaasvig went 44/50.

Shooters earning 25 straight honors this week were Suther and Geiger.

Suther, Perkins and Peterson remain among the top 100 shooters in the state. Suther continues to lead the list of top 25 male shooters in Conference 13, followed by Peterson, Perkins, Alex Hasbargen, Gesell, Geiger, Matt Norgaard, Jacob Smith and Feil.

Among the top 25 female shooters in Conference 13 are Jaris Johnson, Kelsey Vold, Kaija Vold, and Shelby Ewert.

The fall high school clay target shooting season will come to an end this week; the Lumberjacks can clinch the conference championship depending on their scores on Sunday.

A crew of Lumberjack shooters volunteered at the Friends of the NRA annual fundraising dinner held at the Bemidji Eagles Club last week.

It gave community members the chance to meet some of the Lumberjack shooters and the Lumberjacks had the ability to give back to the community.