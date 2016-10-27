The Lumberjacks tied with Sartell-St. Stephen in Thursday afternoon’s Section 8AA meet in Little Falls but won the title thanks to winning the tiebreaker.

Both teams finished with 81 points but Bemidji’s sixth-place runner, Gage Mostad, finished ahead of Sartell’s sixth-place runner, Nick Buiceag-Arama.

Mostad ran in a time of 17:08.57 (29th overall) while Buiceag-Arama was 36th overall with a time of 17:20.60.

“I don’t think we’ve ever tied and won on a tiebreaker before,” BHS head coach Ryan Aylesworth said. “So to do that, it made it exciting. We were a little nervous, but it was awesome to win. I’m very proud of them.”

Isaac Berg finished second overall with a time of 16:07.64 while Lineas Whiting, who played in the Lumberjacks’ section football game Tuesday and state soccer match on Wednesday, finished eighth overall with a time of 16:33.57.

Behind them, Nathan Alto (21st, 16:56.17), Cody Roder (23rd, 16:57.39) and Soren Dybing (27th, 17:07.76) all finished in the top 30. Zac Fouquerel-Skoe finished 54th and had a time 17:48.39.

Tyler Moore of Little Falls won the boys race with a time of 16:04.83.

“We had a solid day from our pack,” Aylesworth said. “So we had two in the top 10 and a bunch in the top 30. That was key.”

The top two teams in the section make the state tournament automatically, as do the top five runners not on those teams.

“I’m very proud of the boys,” Aylesworth said. “This is their fifth straight year going to state…. It’s pretty amazing. It’s a testament to the dedication the boys put in during the offseason.”

The BHS girls team did not qualify for state, finishing eighth overall in the 16-team field, but Lumberjacks’ senior Sadie Hamrin will be joining the boys at the state meet.

Hamrin was fifth overall with a time of 18:55.71 to return to the state meet; Sophie Schmitz of Willmar took first in 18:27.76.

“The girls improved over last year, they were right in the middle of the field,” Aylesworth said. “Sadie ran an 18:55. That was her best time of the year and it was her best race of the year, by far.”

The Bemidji girls scored 220 team points; champions Willmar had 21 -- including five top-10 finishers -- and runners-up Brainerd had 101.

Also competing for BHS were Kayla Dewitt (34th, 20:33.36), Gwen Youso (36th, 20:34.46), Sierra Freyholtz (53rd, 21:06.96), Anna Gislason (92nd, 22:45.71), Ari Gislason (96th, 23:06.44) and Quinn Schollett (103rd, 24:06.11).

The state meet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at Saint Olaf College in Northfield.