TENNIS: BHS junior Kelm still alive in Class AA singles consolation bracket
MINNEAPOLIS -- Abbie Kelm is still alive in her first trip to the Class AA state singles tournament.
Despite losing her opening-round match, the Bemidji High School junior dropped her first match of the morning on Thursday at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center before bouncing back to win her consolation match later that afternoon.
Kelm lost to Duluth East’s Aili Hietala by scores of 6-1, 6-2, before bouncing back to topple Emily Fraser of Mahtomedi 6-2, 6-2.
“Abbie never really got on track,” BHS head tennis coach Mark Fodness said of her first match. “There's nothing quite like playing at state. Hietala did a good job of keeping the ball in play and Abbie made a few too many unforced errors.”
Still, Fodness said he thought Kelm learned from that first state match when the played Fraser later in the day.
“Fraser hit with a lot more pace and I think that was actually a good thing for Abbie,” Fodness said. “There were a lot of well-played points and close games but Abbie was in control for most of the match.”
Kelm is still alive and will hit the court at 8 a.m. today to continue her quest for a consolation championship.
Kelm will take on Emma Trncic of Rochester Mayo for a spot in the consolation championship.
If Kelm can beat Trncic, she will advance to the 11:30 a.m. title game against either Alexandra Kopiecki of Mounds View or Ginger Valentine of Delano.