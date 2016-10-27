Kelm lost to Duluth East’s Aili Hietala by scores of 6-1, 6-2, before bouncing back to topple Emily Fraser of Mahtomedi 6-2, 6-2.

“Abbie never really got on track,” BHS head tennis coach Mark Fodness said of her first match. “There's nothing quite like playing at state. Hietala did a good job of keeping the ball in play and Abbie made a few too many unforced errors.”

Still, Fodness said he thought Kelm learned from that first state match when the played Fraser later in the day.

“Fraser hit with a lot more pace and I think that was actually a good thing for Abbie,” Fodness said. “There were a lot of well-played points and close games but Abbie was in control for most of the match.”

Kelm is still alive and will hit the court at 8 a.m. today to continue her quest for a consolation championship.

Kelm will take on Emma Trncic of Rochester Mayo for a spot in the consolation championship.

If Kelm can beat Trncic, she will advance to the 11:30 a.m. title game against either Alexandra Kopiecki of Mounds View or Ginger Valentine of Delano.