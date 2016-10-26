The unseeded Lumberjacks, who were making their first-ever state tournament appearance, took the Scarlets to the brink of elimination after forcing overtime at 1-1, but the Scarlets prevailed 6-5 in penalty kicks.

“We played as good a game as we’ve played all year and we left everything we had on the field,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said.

Jacob Makala, Minnesota’s leading goalscorer in 2016 and all-time, added to his record total with a 60th minute goal that gave Mankato West a 1-0 lead.

Bemidji’s own record goalscorer Leo Spry, the state’s second-leading scorer after Makala, answered minutes later with a goal of his own in the 64th minute.

But the two sides battled to a 1-1 deadlock that would not be decided until after 100 minutes and nine rounds of penalties. The Jacks never trailed in PKs, and led by as much as 3-1, until Carrlin Meier’s goal clinched the win for the Scarlets.

“We watched our season, it just ends like that,” Toward said. “It’s just so disheartening to just have that emotional ride to be up in penalties, to be down in penalties, to make a save, to make a goal, and then poof, it’s over. It’s just a very harsh way for a season to end.”

“It’s always a tough way to lose but they’re a great opponent,” Spry added. “They’re a fun team to play against and I’m just glad we made it here.”

The Jacks controlled the tempo for the bulk of the first half and outshot the Scarlets 9-2 in the opening frame, including 4-1 in shots on goal. But the game entered halftime scoreless.

Frider Blunck especially received his fair share of chances. The senior exchange student from Germany had a close call in the 11th minute when the ball was played forward into the box where Blunck sent it wide left.

The second half was more even-handed.

Makela missed his first chance of the half after sending it high over the crossbar. He did not miss in the 60th minute when he cut across to the right side of the box on a counterattack and fired a shot into the far side for the goal.

It took just four minutes for Spry to deliver the equalizer for the Jacks. Dylan Kovach sent a long free kick from about 45 yards out into the box where Spry headed it in for the tying goal.

“We knew we were down one and we needed to come back quick,” Spry said. “We needed to get a lot of energy back so I knew we had to pull one in and I think we just worked hard to put one in the back of the net.”

Blunck was alone on goal with four minutes left in regulation but was called offside as the match headed into sudden death overtime.

Makela got the best opportunity early in extra time as he surged forward toward goalkeeper Adam Laakso, but the keeper made the stop as the match advanced to penalty kicks.

The Jacks took a 5-4 lead in PKs with James Siems’s goal but Sam Ambrose equalized at 5-5. Scarlets goalkeeper Tyler Defor saved Ben Hess’s attempt as Meier strode to the spot with a chance to win it. Laakso got a piece of his shot but it skipped under him for the winning goal.

“They’ve got nothing to be disappointed about,” Toward said of his team. “They made a huge, huge statement this year… I’m super proud of what we did and we’ll be back.”

The Jacks were not intimidated by playing the No. 1 seed and nearly pulled off the upset.

‘We definitely did, especially the first half,” BHS senior Brandon Wright said of the Jacks competing with the top seed. “We came out really strong, had a lot of shots on net. Second half they scored but we came right back four minutes later and scored again. I think we definitely proved ourselves tonight.”

The 2016 season saw Bemidji set records in wins (18), all-time single-season (38) and career goalscoring marks (78) broken by Spry and the single-season assists record tied by Wright (16).

This senior class is unlikely to forget a season as memorable as this one. It is only fitting that it ended in such dramatic fashion.

“It’s been probably the best year of soccer I’ve ever played, which is convenient since it’s my last year,” Wright said.

“I’m so proud of the boys,” Spry added. “Everything they’ve done. Hopefully they come back next year just as hot and make it to the tournament again.”

Mankato West 1, Bemidji 1 (MW wins 6-5 on PKs)

BHS 0 1 0 0 -- 1

MW 0 1 0 0 -- 1

First half: no scoring

Second half: MW GOAL (Makala) 60’, 1-0 MW; BHS GOAL (Spry, Kovach ast.) 64’, 1-1

Overtime: no scoring

Penalty kicks: BHS, Spry made; MW, Miller miss; BHS, Whiting made; MW, Fabritius made; BHS, Michalicek made; MW, Makala made; BHS, Blunck miss; MW, Lim made; BHS, Kovach miss; MW, Murmeister miss; BHS, S. Hess made; MW, Balster made; BHS, Galdamez miss; MW, Defor miss; BHS, Siems made; MW, Ambrose made; BHS, B. Hess miss; MW, Meier made.