“Sometimes we used to get down,” BHS head coach Teresa Colligan said of the team’s early season woes. “We didn’t see that tonight on anybody. Everybody was really focused.”

The Jacks (13-15) have now faced the Cardinals in the postseason seven times in the last eight years. Their win on Wednesday was Bemidji’s sixth straight over the Cardinals (10-17).

It started with a tough first set for Bemidji, as Alexandria worked its way to a small 19-17 lead after a back and forth battle. But the Cards used three kills and an ace to run off a 6-0 spurt and take the first set 25-17.

From then on, Bemidji was a different team.

The Lumberjacks used newfound life, working their way to a 13-12 lead off a Siri Bardwell block at the net. BHS never trailed for the rest of the night.

Bemidji rattled off the next five points and then held off a late Alexandria comeback attempt, never letting the lead slip down to less than two. The Jacks won the second set 25-21, evening up the match at a game apiece.

BHS jumped out in the third with the first four points, taking an early lead. Twice their advantage was trimmed to one, at 10-9 and 13-12, but Addie Colligan flipped one deep to catch Alex off guard and then Bardwell sent down a powerful kill to keep the Bemidji leads.

Their edge held at 18-15 when Claire Schotzko made a sprawling save off a Cardinal serve, which set up Lexi Wade to power down a kill for a 19-15 lead. The point preserved a sizeable BHS cushion, and Wade ensured it with big back-to-back kills, doubling the advantage from two to four at 23-19 and setting up the 25-21 victory.

The fourth set was even more dominant. After taking the first five points, the Lumberjacks worked their lead up to 9-1. Bemidji stayed in control from there, taking a 24-19 edge into their third match point.

In the chaotic ensuing point, MaKenna Quinn reached for a diving save, and Colligan touched it into a vacant back corner while all the Cardinals were near the net. The ball landed just in bounds to clinch the win.

BHS took the fourth set 25-19, capping off a comeback victory as the Jacks rallied for the 3-1 win.

“We were kinda hanging our heads a little bit after that first set, but then we decided we didn’t want to play like that anymore,” Bardwell said. “We… flipped the switch and took control. We made it our game.”

Bemidji advances to the section quarterfinals and will travel to Willmar for a 7 p.m. matchup on Friday with the No. 2 seed, who boasts a 21-6 mark on the year.

But Bardwell knows the formula for success.

“Keeping (momentum) on our side,” she said. “Not getting scared of them and being confident in ourselves that we can do it, because I know we can.”