    PHOTOS: BHS hosts pep fest for soccer and tennis athletes

    By Jillian Gandsey Today at 11:51 a.m.
    Bemidji High School seniors Nick Harrom, left, and Leo Spry carry in their Section 8A Championship trophy to the pep fest on Wednesday morning at BHS. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 5
    Abbie Kelm was also honored at the pep fest as she heads to the Class AA state tennis singles tournament. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 5
    The Bemidji High School Lumberjack mascot runs around the BHS gym with a picture of head soccer coach Rick Toward during the pep fest on Wednesday. Toward was named Class A Coach of the Year for the first time in his career Sunday. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 5
    Bemidji High School head soccer coach Rick Toward praises his team for their hard work over the season during a pep fest on Wednesday at BHS. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)4 / 5
    The unseeded Bemidji High School soccer team will face No. 1 Mankato West in the Class A state quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. today at St. Cloud State. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)5 / 5

    Bemidji High School students crammed into their gym this morning to send off athletes participating in state tournaments this week. 

    BHS junior Abbie Kelm will make history as the first tennis player from Bemidji High School to qualify for the Class AA state singles tournament as Section 8A champion. She will face Aili Hietala of Duluth East in the round of 16 at 8 a.m. Thursday at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. 

    The BHS boys soccer team will also have a showing at the state tournament with their first-ever state tournament match in the Class A state quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. today at St. Cloud State against No. 1 Mankato West. Senior forward Leo Spry was alsa selected to the Class A All-State First Team at the state tournament banquet in St. Paul on Sunday and head coach Rick Toward was named Class A Coach and 2016 Section 8A Coach of the Year. 

