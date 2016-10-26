PHOTOS: BHS hosts pep fest for soccer and tennis athletes

BHS junior Abbie Kelm will make history as the first tennis player from Bemidji High School to qualify for the Class AA state singles tournament as Section 8A champion. She will face Aili Hietala of Duluth East in the round of 16 at 8 a.m. Thursday at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

The BHS boys soccer team will also have a showing at the state tournament with their first-ever state tournament match in the Class A state quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. today at St. Cloud State against No. 1 Mankato West. Senior forward Leo Spry was alsa selected to the Class A All-State First Team at the state tournament banquet in St. Paul on Sunday and head coach Rick Toward was named Class A Coach and 2016 Section 8A Coach of the Year.