The unseeded Lumberjacks (18-2) face No. 1 Mankato West (17-2) in the Class A state quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. today at St. Cloud State.

The top two goalscorers in Minnesota will go head-to-head this evening. Senior forward Leo Spry has set a BHS record with his 37 goals this season.

That number is topped only by Scarlets senior forward Jacob Makela who leads the state with 43 goals and also sits in the record books as Minnesota’s all-time leading goalscorer with 130 goals.

“I think part of our plan is just to put a guy on him all the time and mark him the whole time,” senior defender Dylan Kovach said.

“It’s one of those things where you hope you can slow (Makela) down a little bit,” head coach Rick Toward added. “He probably will get his (chances) and you just have to do your best and make sure that it’s limited. And then more importantly, how are we going to counter and get our’s.”

Conversely, both sides feature goalkeepers who are top-five in the state in shutouts. Bemidji’s Adam Laakso is tied for second with 12 shutouts while West’s Tyler Defor is tied for fourth with 10.

Like the Jacks, Mankato West has dropped only two matches this season, their most recent coming to 2015 Class A state champion Orono. Since then, the Scarlets have won 11 straight.

Bemidji’s only two losses came against Class AA Moorhead -- the Section 8AA champs -- and have won five straight since an Oct. 6 loss to the Spuds. Something will have to give.

The Lumberjacks have been practicing on the artificial surface at Chet Anderson Stadium to help get accustomed to the playing conditions they will be experience at Husky Stadium today.

“The ball moves a lot faster for sure,” Kovach said. “It’s nice to also play on a turf field even before state when we got to play for sections, which was really nice because the ball moves a lot differently.”

The Jacks know they are the underdogs against the top seed.

“What’s gonna be the difference is, can we step on the field, play with confidence and feel like we’re ready and belong here?” Toward said. “Right now, these guys are pretty loose… They’re not feeling a ton of pressure, nor should they. They are the underdog going into this game and they just have to go out and perform to the capabilities that we know they have in them.”

Spry, Toward get Class A honors

Spry and Toward have already picked up some accolades for their accomplishments this season. Spry was selected to the Class A All-State First Team at the state tournament banquet in St. Paul on Sunday. The senior is the ninth Lumberjack to be named to the All-State team and the first since Payton Christofferson in 2015.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Spry said. “I’ve been working for it all year so I guess hard work pays off.”

Toward was also named Class A Coach of the Year for the first time in his career Sunday. He was also recognized as 2016 Section 8A Coach of the Year. Toward has coached the BHS varsity team since 1995 and has now won three Section 8A Coach of the Year awards.

“I think it speaks more to the culture that’s been created up here,” Toward said. “You’ve gotta give a lot of credit to (assistant coaches) Jeff (Mitchell) and Elmer (Galdamez) and the guys that coach these kids in the summer. Yeah, we’ve achieved a lot and we’re doing well and the program’s on the rise, but it’s not the effort of a single individual for sure.”