FOOTBALL: Spuds blow out Jacks 48-0 in section playoffs

The No. 5-seeded Lumberjacks end the season at 1-8 while the No. 4 Spuds (5-4) will advance to face No. 1 Alexandria in the section semifinals.

The wet conditions factored into the game almost immediately, as Bemidji committed four turnovers. The rainy weather contributed to a bad Bemidji snap that was recovered in the endzone for a Moorhead touchdown just 1 minute, 24 seconds, into the game.

About three minutes later, running back Otis Weah ran a 31-yard sweep across the right side for a score that made it 14-0.

Running back Sam Grove then broke the game wide open with two straight rushing touchdowns of 17 and one yards each to give Moorhead a 28-0 lead with 1:38 left in the first frame.

Running back Cole O’Connell sprinted for a 56-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left in the quarter as the Spuds pulled ahead 34-0. The junior got on the board for the second time on the night with his 11-yard score with 6:30 left in the half that made it 41-0.

The Spuds scored once in the second half as O’Connell again rattled off a long run of 51 yards for his third touchdown and a 48-0 lead, which would stand as the final score.

The adverse weather led to very few pass attempts for either side, as each team focused on the running game.

Senior running back Jordan Anderson ran for a team-high 114 yards on 23 carries for the Jacks while senior running back Ethan Bush collected 22 yards on 12 carries.

O’Connell led Moorhead with 125 yards and three touchdowns on five carries while Grove rushed for 58 yards and two scores on six carries and Weah ran for 54 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Moorhead 48, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0

MHS 34 7 7 0 -- 48