GIRLS SWIMMING: Lumberjacks edge Detroit Lakes

The Lumberjacks had just five event victories but had had a deeper team and it was enough to beat the Lakers 95-91.

Paige Andersen won two individual events, taking first in the 50 freestyle race with a time of 25.49 seconds as well as the 100 freestyle race with a time of 56.79.

Alyssa Mess won the 100 breaststroke in 1:113.91 while Madi Knutson won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.80.

The team of Hanna Sether, Kendra Jacobson, Gabbi Takkunen and Abby Yartz took first place with a time of 3:58.57.

In the junior varsity race, Detroit Lakes beat Bemidji 88-74.

The Lumberjacks return to the pool Friday at 6 p.m. when they take on Duluth East in another dual meet.

That’s their last dual meet of the regular season. After that, BHS will host the Section 8A team meet Nov. 11-12 at thew BHS pool.

200 Medley Relay: 1-Detroit Lakes A 1:58.56. Bemidji results: 2-Bemidji A (Knutson, Mess, Jacobson, Davis), 2:03.16; 4-Bemidji B (Korbel, Saiger, Palmer, Quick), 2:20.05.

200 Free: 1-Tracy (DL) 2:09.07. Bemidji results: 2-Takkunen 2:12.20; 3-Jacobson 2:13.79;4-Nyberg 2:17.98.

200 IM: 1-Gulon (DL) 2:17.12. Bemidji results: 2-Mess 2:29.27; 3-Sether 2:31.19; 4-Dais 2:35.15.

50 Free: 1-Andersen (BHS) 25.29. Other Bemidji: 3-Vincent 26.96; 5-Knutson 28.09.

Diving: 1-Disse (DL) 254.65. Bemidji scores: 3-Howard 207.65; 5-A.Corradi 180.30; 6-E.Corradi 153.

100 Fly: 1-Tracy (DL) 1:02.88. Bemidji results: 2-Yartz 1:07.94; 4-Jacobson 1:11.18; 6-Palmer 1:22.17.

100 Free: 1-Andersen (BHS). Other Bemidji: 3-Vincent 58.97; 5-Takkunen 59.98.

500 Free: 1-Gulon (DL) 5:23.84. Bemidji results: 2-Sether 5:54.90; 3-Davis 5:59.29; 4-Quick 6:07.30.

200 Free Relay: 1-Detroit Lakes A 1:45.42. Bemidji results: 2-Bemidji A (Takkunen, Andersen, Vincent, Yartz) 1:45.71; 4-Bemidji B (Port, Davis, Quick, Sether) 1:53.31.

100 Back: 1-Knutson (BHS) 1:07.80. Other Bemidji: 2-Yartz 1:08.50; 5-Nyberg 1:14.79.

100 Breast: 1-Mess (BHS) 1:13.91. Other Bemidji: 5-Port 1:19.86; 6-Saiger 1:22.89.

400 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji B (Sether, Jacobson, Takkunen, Yartz) 3:58.57. Other Bemidji: 2-Bemidji A (Vincent, Knutson, Mess, Andersen) 4:01.14.