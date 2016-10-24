But Abbie Kelm will also make history as the first tennis player from Bemidji High School to qualify for the Class AA state singles tournament when it begins Thursday at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

“It’s historic in that she’s the first player that we’re aware of that has won the section title in singles, male or female,” BHS head coach Mark Fodness said. “So that’s a lot of years of BHS tennis and that’s a pretty outstanding accomplishment.”

This is the not first go-around for Kelm at state. As a sophomore, Kelm competed alongside Alexis Konecne in the Class AA doubles state tournament in 2015. The duo lost in the first round but advanced through the consolation bracket to take home the consolation championship.

That experience will benefit the junior when she returns to Minneapolis.

“It’s exciting definitely,” Kelm said. “It’s really fun to go back a year later knowing what to expect this time. I think it will definitely help. I won’t be so uncertain about how everything works and when I’ll play and how it will all go down. I think it will be really helpful.”

Kelm will be playing singles rather than doubles this time around at state, which she notes there are some major differences.

“I think just like knowing more of the game, it’s definitely a different type of game from singles to doubles,” Kelm said. “I think just more the placing serves, you have to think a little bit more.”

Persistence is an attribute that has paid off for Kelm, who is 29-0 on the season.

‘I think it’s just my fight and determination more and just my ability to know when to do things,” Kelm said.

One aspect of Kelm’s game is her proficiency at attacking the net, which is somewhat uncommon in girls tennis.

“She has really worked hard to develop her ability to come to the net,” Fodness said. “I wouldn’t say it’s unusual but it’s not real common in the girls game and so I think a lot of times that catches her opponents off guard a bit.”

Kelm will face Aili Hietala of Duluth East in the round of 16 at 8 a.m. Thursday. The match will be the first between the two, though they might have matched up at the Hibbing Invitational if it had not been rained out.

If Kelm can keep her unbeaten streak going, she will be state champion. But she will be satisfied with her performance as long as she gives it her all.

“It would be great if it happens,” Kelm said. “That’s amazing. But if it doesn’t, I’m okay with that. I just want to play my best.”