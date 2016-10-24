The Lumberjacks finished the regular season with a 1-7 record after a heartbreaking 38-33 loss at Brainerd last Wednesday. The game was the most productive night offensively for the Jacks all season.

Senior quarterback Jonah Muller went 8-for-20 and threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns, doubling his touchdown totals from the first seven games.

Running back Ethan Bush grabbed a 75-yard touchdown pass, the longest play from scrimmage for the Jacks all season. The senior also ran 123 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown.

“We went out and got first downs,” BHS head coach Troy Hendricks said. “We hadn’t done that very well in the past. But we got that first first down, which starting games has been difficult for us and we created a little momentum early and were able to throw the ball with some consistency and create some big plays because we were able to run the football.”

Wide receiver Alex Vollen made a big impact in his return to the field for the first time after suffering a fractured fibula Oct. 23 at Sartell-St. Stephen. The senior caught four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns with another score on the ground.

“Alex is arguably the most explosive football player on our team,” Hendricks said. “To get him back was big. He’s a big-play threat offensively.”

The fifth-seeded Jacks will need to execute as well as they did last week to upset the No. 4 Spuds. Moorhead beat Bemidji 42-14 at Chet Anderson Stadium on Oct. 14 before falling at home to Elk River 42-14 last Wednesday.

“It’s important that offensively we move the ball early, get some confidence in ourselves that we can actually move the ball,” Hendricks said. “If we can do that, then we’ve got a shot.”

The last time the Jacks met Moorhead in the playoffs was also the last time they beat their rivals. In 2012, the Section 7-5A champion Jacks defeated the 8-5A champion Spuds 35-14 in the state quarterfinals. BHS lost to eventual state champion Totino-Grace in the semifinals.

Teams have occasionally strung together a series of upset wins in the playoffs to advance to state, so it would not be unheard of for such a thing to happen to the Jacks.

“I think Bemidji needs to take it one quarter at a time here,” Hendricks said. “We got a little bit of momentum and still the lost game against Brainerd. I hope that the momentum that we got, I don’t think that you can get a lot out of moral victories, but for us it was nice offensively to see that we can move the ball against a good Brainerd team and I hope that we can take that into (today’s) game.”