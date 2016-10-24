The Lumberjacks (12-15) received the No. 7 seed when seedings and pairings were announced Sunday while the Cardinals were given the No. 10 seed.

The winner of Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game at the BHS Gymnasium will advance to meet No. 2 Willmar, who has a first-round bye, in the quarterfinals.

The Jacks lost 3-1 to Alexandria in the first match of the season on Aug. 25.

Area volleyball seedings announced

Several area high school volleyball teams also learned who they will face in the section playoffs.

Bagley received the No. 8 seed in Section 8AA and will face No. 1 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday.

In Section 8A, Blackduck received the No. 4 seed in the east subsection and a first-round bye. The Drakes will host No. 5 Red Lake County Central at 7 p.m. Thursday.

No. 6 Kelliher-Northome beat No. 11 Red Lake 3-2 (25-13, 20-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-12) in an east subsection match Monday night in Northome while No. 7 Cass Lake-Bena beat No. 10 Clearbrook-Gonvick 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18) in Cass Lake.

Section 8-3A playoffs schedule

First round (Wednesday)

No. 9 Becker at No. 8 Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.

No. 13 St. Cloud Apollo at No. 4 Monticello, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Brainerd at No. 5 Sauk Rapids, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Alexandria at No. 7 Bemidji, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Big Lake at No. 6 St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Friday)

DL/Becker at No. 1 Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Monticello/Apollo vs. Sauk Rapids/Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Alex/Bemidji at No. 2 Willmar, 7 p.m.

Big Lake/Tech at No. 3 Sartell, 7 p.m.

Semifinals (Nov. 1)

DL/Becker/Moorhead vs. Monticello/Apollo/SR/Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Alex/Bemidji/Willmar vs. BL/Tech/Sartell, 7 p.m.

Final (Nov. 5)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. (at neutral site)