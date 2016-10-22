The Lumberjacks, who are making their first-ever state tournament appearance, will meet No. 1 seed Mankato West at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Husky Stadium on the campus of St. Cloud State University. The Jacks are one of three unseeded teams in the tournament.

“Obviously we would’ve liked to have been seeded,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “But (we’re) a first-time team in the tournament. With the opponents that we faced during the season, I understand why some of the coaches would not have ranked us higher than they did. But regardless of that, we’re excited to get on the field and show the rest of the sections what Section 8 has.”

BHS enters the state tournament with an 18-2 record, its best mark ever. The Jacks topped Hillcrest Academy 4-0 on Thursday night to clinch their first Section 8A title in program history.

The Scarlets of Mankato West own a 17-2 record and won the Section 2A title with a 4-3 overtime victory over Worthington. They also boast the top scorer in the state with Jacob Makela’s 43 goals.

“Certainly being the underdog going into the game on Wednesday plays a little bit I think to our benefit in terms of, they have everything to prove and show,” Toward said. “If we can surprise them a little bit, we might get the upper hand early.”

The other seeded teams in the tournament are the Blake School (No. 2), St. Thomas Academy (No. 3), Willmar (No. 4) and Northfield (No. 5). Along with Bemidji, the other unseeded teams are Duluth Denfeld and St. Paul Como Park.

With a win, the Jacks would face the winner of Willmar and Northfield in the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings’ new home, in Minneapolis on Oct. 31.

Class A State Tournament Schedule

Quarterfinals (Wednesday)

Bemidji vs. No. 1 Mankato West, 5:30 p.m. (St. Cloud State)

No. 5 Northfield vs. No. 4 Willmar, 7:30 p.m. (St. Cloud State)

Duluth Denfeld vs. No. 2 Blake School, 5:30 p.m. (Chisago Lakes)

St. Paul Como Park vs. No. 3 St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m. (Chisago Lakes)

Semifinals (Oct. 31)

Bemidji/Mankato West vs. Northfield/Willmar, noon (U.S. Bank Stadium)

Denfeld/Blake vs. Como Park/St. Thomas, 2 p.m. (U.S. Bank Stadium)

Third Place Match (Nov. 1)

Semifinal losers, 8 a.m. (U.S. Bank Stadium)

Final (Nov. 3)

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m. (U.S. Bank Stadium)