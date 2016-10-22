VOLLEYBALL: BHS goes 1-3 at Chaska Invite

The Lumberjacks (12-15) opened the day with losses to Bethlehem Academy (14-25, 20-25) and Belle Plaine (25-27, 25-22, 6-15) before picking up a win over Southwest Christian (29-27, 16-25, 15-11) in their third match. BHS ended the tournament with a loss to Mayer Lutheran (17-25, 19-25) to finish in 10th place out of 12 teams.

“We knew it was going to be a tough tournament when I saw the schedule of who was all there,” BHS head coach Teresa Colligan said. “Pretty much everybody there is pretty high caliber, which is exactly what we want going in… I think our biggest thing is there were some moments where we just looked outstanding again. And then there were these moments where we just struggled.”

The Section 8-3A playoffs are up next for the Lumberjacks. Seedings and first-round matchups will be announced today. The team’s first playoff game will be on Wednesday.

Bemidji leaders

Match 1 (Bethlehem): kills -- Bardwell, Wade 3; blocks -- Falldorf 3; assists -- Colligan 14; digs -- Wade, Colligan 6.

Match 2 (Belle Plaine): aces -- Morgan 1; kills -- Bardwell 8, Wade 7; blocks -- Naig 2; assists -- Colligan 25; digs -- Wade 12, Schotzko 7.

Match 3 (Southwest Christian): aces -- Schotzko 2; kills -- Bardwell, Wade 10; blocks -- Falldorf 3; digs -- Quinn 13, Schotzko 12.

Match 4 (Mayer Lutheran): aces -- Wade, Quinn 2; kills -- Wade, Quinn 4; blocks -- Falldorf, Naig 1; assists -- Colligan 13; digs -- Schotzko, Wade 6.