The Lumberjacks (1-7) received the No. 5 seed when seedings were announced Thursday while the Spuds were seeded No. 4. The winner of Tuesday’s matchup will face No. 1 Alexandria, who has a first-round bye.

BHS lost at home to Moorhead 42-14 on Oct. 14. Bemidji last met its rivals in the playoffs in 2012 when the Section 7-5A champion Jacks beat the 8-5A champion Spuds 35-14 in the state quarterfinals.

Area football playoff seedings announced

A number of area high school football teams also learned their playoff matchups Thursday.

In Section 8A, Red Lake received the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1 Mahnomen on the road Tuesday.

No. 4 Kelliher/Northome will host No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo and No. 3 Clearbrook/Gonvick will host No. 6 Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke in Section 8 nine-man playoff games Tuesday.

In the Section 6 nine-man playoffs, No. 7 Laporte will meet No. 2 Nevis while No. 8 Cass Lake-Bena will travel to No. 1 Waubun on Tuesday.

Bagley (6-2) is playing in Section 8AA this season, but those brackets had not been announced at presstime.

Blackduck, which finished the season 1-7, did not qualify for the Section 7A playoffs. Section 7A only allows the top six teams in the section to make their tournament.

Section 8-5A playoffs schedule

Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

No. 5 Bemidji at No. 4 Moorhead, 7 p.m.

No. 6 St. Cloud Apollo at No. 3 Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Semifinals (Oct. 29)

Bemidji/Moorhead at No. 1 Alexandria, TBD

Apollo/Brainerd at No. 2 Sartell-St. Stephen, TBD

Championship (Nov. 4)

Semifinal winners, TBD

Section 8A playoffs schedule

Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

No. 8 Red Lake at No. 1 Mahnomen, 7 p.m.

No. 5 BGMR at No. 4 Fertile-Beltrami, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Red Lake County at No. 3 Fosston, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Lake of the Woods at No. 2 Polk County West, 7 p.m.

Semifinals (Oct. 29)

Red Lake/Mahnomen vs. BGMR/Fertile-Beltrami, 2 p.m.

Red Lake Cty/Fosston vs. LOTW/Polk Cty. West, 6 p.m.

Championship (Nov. 3)

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (Fargodome)

Section 8 Nine-Man playoffs schedule

Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

No. 8 Northern Freeze at No. 1 Stephen-Argyle Central, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at No. 4 Kelliher-Northome, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke at No. 3 Clearbrook-Gonvick, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Win-E-Mac at No. 2 Kittson County Central, 7 p.m.

Semifinals (Oct. 29)

Northern Freeze/Stephen-Argyle vs. W-A-O/Kelliher-Northome, TBD

GGG/Clearbrook-Gonvick vs. Win-E-Mac/Kittson Central, TBD

Championship (Nov. 3)

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m. (Fargodome)