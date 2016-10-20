Trap shooting team holds on to first

Top Lumberjack shooters for the week were Zach Suther and Wyatt Vold (both broke 48 out of 50 targets), Jacob Smith and James Gaasvig (both broke 47 targets), Seth Perkins (46 targets) and Alex Hasbargen and Nick Peterson (45 targets). Shooters who earned 25 straight awards in week three were Wyatt Vold, Suther, Smith and Gaasvig.

Suther, Hasbargen, Perkins, and Peterson continue to be among the state’s top 100 shooters and among the top 25 shooters in Conference 13. Also in the conference top 25 male shooters are Matt Norgaard, Austan Gesell, Smith, Nic Geiger, Matt Feil, and Kade Black.

Among the top 25 female shooters in the conference are Jaris Johnson, Kaija Vold, Kelsey Vold and Shelby Ewert.

The Jacks have only two competition nights remaining in the season and hope to hold on to their conference lead.