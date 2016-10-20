First-time champions: BHS boys soccer wins section title

The Lumberjacks defeated Hillcrest Academy 4-0 at a crowded Chet Anderson Stadium on Thursday night to win the Section 8A championship.

“It’s surreal,” said BHS head coach Rick Toward. “It’s hard to imagine how excited and happy you are, mostly for the kids obviously. It’s been a long time coming.”

“I’m pretty pumped that we finally did it,” senior Brandon Wright added. “I’m glad that we did it during my senior year, my last year to do it.”

The Lumberjacks rattled off four wins in a row in the section playoffs to claim the title.

“It’s amazing. We’ve been working for it all season,” senior Leo Spry said. “Hard work pays off and we’re just going to keep moving forward. We’re not done yet.”

It has been an historic season for Bemidji. The Lumberjacks who are now 18-2, set the program record for wins. Spry also set new highs in career in career and single-season goalscoring while Wright equalled the single-season assists mark.

A section title is just the latest notch in their belts.

“It’s number one,” Wright said of where the section triumph ranks for him, “because it’s one of the team records, and it’s the first time we’ve gone to state so obviously it’s up there.”

“Every team wants to get themselves to that position where they can play in that section final,” Toward added. “We gave ourselves an excellent chance by winning on Tuesday night and felt real good about coming into this game with obviously playing a team we’d beaten twice before. But we knew we had to show up and when that first goal went in 12 minutes into the game I think we felt like we were on our way.”

About 12 minutes in, Spry lined up for a direct kick from about 15 yards out and put it past goalkeeper Bobby Schultz for the 1-0 lead.

Five minutes later, Spry turned in the box and sent it high and hard towards goal but Schultz tapped it over the crossbar to deny him.

Shortly before halftime, Wright scored from the edge of the 18-yard box, going top-shelf into the upper left corner in the 39th minute to make it 2-0 at the break. Wright nearly bagged his second goal in a minute later but the shot kissed just off the right post.

Early in the second half, Spry’s free kick just outside the box got through the defense to Linaes Whiting, who tapped it in with 36:24 left.

In the 64th minute, Aspen Galdamez’s corner kick landed at Spry’s feet in the box for the fourth BHS goal, and the senior’s second, of the night to finalize the score at 4-0.

Up next for the Jacks are the state quarterfinals. Seedings for the Class A state tournament will be announced this weekend, as will the time and location of the matches. The quarterfinals will be held at neutral sites between Tuesday and Thursday.

“We’re ready, we’re gonna step up, we’re gonna keep playing,” Toward said, “and the awesome part of all of this is that we’ll get to keep this team together a little bit longer.”

Bemidji 4, Hillcrest 0

BHS 2 2 -- 4

HIL 0 0 -- 0

First half: BHS GOAL (Spry) 13’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Wright) 39’, 2-0 BHS

Second half: BHS GOAL (Whiting, Spry ast) 44’, 3-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Spry, Galdamez ast) 64’, 4-0 BHS

Saves: BHS, Laakso 1; HIL, Schultz 6