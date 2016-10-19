FOOTBALL: Jacks lose heartbreaker to Brainerd

Running back Charlie Geraets rushed for five touchdowns, including the winning score with 32 seconds remaining, as the Warriors (5-3) held on for the comeback win.

Wide receiver Alex Vollen accounted for three touchdowns in his return to the Lumberjacks (1-7) after suffering a fractured fibula at Sartell-St. Stephen on Sept. 23.

Early on, the Jacks recovered a muffed punt return to set up deep in Brainerd territory. A play later, quarterback Jonah Muller connected with Vollen for a 24-yard touchdown with 9:28 left in the first.

A short punt put Bemidji in good starting field position at the Brainerd 43. Again, Vollen found the endzone with a little trickery, as the senior ran an end-around for the touchdown with 4:38 to go in the first.

The Warriors returned the ensuing kickoff to the Jacks 45 as they drove further into Bemidji territory. Geraets capped off the drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion to cut it to 14-8 with 2:08 left in the first.

In the second quarter, Carter Hansen picked off a Warrior pass near midfield to regain possession. The Jacks eventually got to Brainerd’s doorstep but could not punch it in until fourth down when running back Ethan Bush plowed forward for the one-yard score that extended the lead to 20-8 with 7:16 left in the half.

Bemidji forced its third turnover of the game after a fumbled Geraets pitch. However, the Jacks could not make anything out of the drive as Brainerd took over at its own 10.

The Warriors quickly advanced into the redzone but the Jacks got a crucial fourth down stop at their own 16 to take a 20-8 lead into halftime.

Geraets rushed for a score that narrowed the score to 20-14 early in the third quarter after a botched snap on the extra point attempt.

Bemidji faced 3rd and 5 at their own 25 when Muller found Bush over the middle for a 75-yard touchdown pass, the Jacks’ longest score all season, as the lead grew to 26-14.

With 3:10 to go in the third, Geraets ran in his third touchdown and the Warriors converted the two-point attempt to cut it to 26-22.

Vollen notched his third touchdown of the night with his seven-yard reception that made it 33-22 with 10:24 remaining.

Geraets responded with his fourth touchdown as his two-yard score, and another successful two-point conversion, made it 33-30 with 7:20 to go.

Brainerd ran out the clock on a long drive that culminated with Geraets’ winning touchdown with 32 seconds left.

Bemidji will learn who it faces next when Section 8-5A playoff seedings are announced today.

Brainerd 38, Bemidji 33

BJI 14 6 6 7 -- 33

BRN 8 0 14 16 -- 38