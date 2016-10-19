BASEBALL: Bemidji's Grimm commits to Gophers

The commitment is a dream come true for the lifelong Gophers fan.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the University of Minnesota,” Grimm said. “To see that becoming a reality is something special.”

Grimm split time between the outfield and pitcher’s mound last season as a sophomore, batting .328 while leading the team in runs batted in (22) and extra base hits (13). On the mound, the Lumberjack pitched 20 1/3 innings while going 3-0 with a save and a team-best 2.07 ERA.

Grimm says the Gophers are more interested in him as an outfielder.

“Otto’s greatest strength has always been his hitting and actually pretty much his five-tool ability as a player,” BHS head coach Mike Fogelson said. “He can hit for power, hit for average, he’s got a great arm, he’s got great speed and he runs the bases really well. So when you’re looking at a recruit, he’s got all the pieces.”

Grimm will join the likes of John Buckanaga and Bryan Hickerson as Lumberjacks who have suited up for the Gophers baseball program.

“It’s been a while,” Fogelson said. “It’s certainly one of those things where the Gophers are the Division I program in Minnesota so it’s kind of where you set the bar for baseball players in Minnesota and the schools they’re looking at. It’s an awesome opportunity. They only target a select few kids a year and offer scholarships so he’s obviously playing at a high level and people are taking notice.”

BHS has also recently produced Division I players in Collin Leif (Nebraska-Omaha) and Tyler Follis (North Dakota). Follis is currently playing in the Colorado Rockies’ farm system.

With two more seasons of high school ball to go, Grimm says the early commitment comes as a relief.

“It’s kind of a relief, a big weight off my shoulders,” he said. “I can just go out there and play and not have to worry about impressing scouts and just have fun.”