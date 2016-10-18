On Tuesday afternoon at Greenwood Golf Course, the Lumberjacks finished off their regular season with their own Bemidji Invitational against two high-quality teams.

The BHS boys took second and the BHS girls took third in a field that also included Section 8AA rivals Moorhead as well as the perennial No. 1 team in Class A Perham.

Overall, head coach Ryan Aylesworth likes how his team closed out the regular season.

““We’ve been happy with the season,” he said. “The kids put in a lot of work in the offseason. We’re very proud of what they’ve accomplished so far. We’ve got the section meet next Thursday, so we’re looking forward to doing something there.”

In the boys race, the Lumberjacks scored 36 points -- eight back of Perham’s 28. Moorhead was third behind BHS with 62. TrekNorth had two runners but did not have a full team to score.

BHS senior Isaac Berg took second overall with a time of 15 minutes, 55.5 seconds. He battled with Perham’s Kjelshus Hunter the entire way, but Hunter passed Berg late in the race and won with a time of 16:43.4.

“He was hurting a little bit at the finish, but he ran a good race,” Aylesworth said. “It’s a challenging course.”

The Lumberjacks were without another of their top runners in junior Lineas Whiting. Whiting, also a member of the BHS soccer team, decided to rest before Bemidji’s sectional soccer matchup with Sartell-St. Stephen later that night.

Even without Whiting, Aylesworth said he was impressed with runners 2-5.

Cody Roder (17:29.8), Nathan Alto (17:21.5), Soren Dybing (17.26.8) and Gage Mostad (17:42.2) all ran well together, he said.

“That top group had a solid race,” Aylesworth said. “They kinda packed it up together…. We can build on that for sections.”

In the girls race, BHS finished third overall with 56 points. First-place Perham scored 29 while Moorhead scored 40.

Lumberjacks’ junior Sadie Hamrin took second with a time of 19:46.0; Perham’s Brynnan Covington was first with 19:37.8 while Caitlin Covington was third in 20:06.8.

Kayle Dewitt (20.54.3) was Bemidji’s other top-ten finisher, placing seventh. Gwen Youso (21:15.9) and Sierra Freyholtz (21:33.6) rounded out the top 15 in 13th and 15th, respectively.

“We saw some really outstanding performances on the girls side and a couple individuals that stepped up and really battled the Moorhead and Perham runners,” Aylesworth said.

The BHS boys won the Section 8AA title last season while Hamrin also went to state as an individual.

Aylesworth said he thinks a few Lumberjacks have a chance at repeating that feat.

“We’ve got some individuals who have a very good shot,” Aylesworth said. “I think our girls can improve upon our finish from last year by a fair margin, and the boys are in the mix to see if they can make it back to state. That’s all we can ask far. Go up, show up, compete and do they best that we can.”