The Lumberjacks (17-2) took down Sartell-St. Stephen 3-0 at Chet Anderson Stadium on Tuesday night to advance to Thursday’s Section 8A final.

Thursday marks the fourth section final appearance for the Jacks as they seek their first state tournament berth.

“We’ve always said we want to give ourselves a chance by getting into that section final match and can we do it, and obviously, goal accomplished,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said.

“Tears of joy right now,” senior Leo Spry said. “It’s amazing. Never been there so it’s a new experience but we’ve gotta keep fighting one more game. It’s not over yet.”

Ten minutes into the match, Silas Hess was brought down in the box and a penalty kick was called. For the second time this season, Spry strode to the spot for a penalty against goalkeeper Alex DelCastillo. Unlike the first time the two faced off this season, Spry quickly put his attempt low and wide left of the goal.

The Jacks had numerous close calls in the first half that were cleared away by DelCastillo.

With about 10 seconds left in the first half, the ball pinballed around the box until Silas Hess finally got possession and sent a laser into the back of the net. The 40th minute goal gave the Jacks new life going into halftime.

“That put us through the roof,” Spry said. “The team was just stoked. I mean we came back even harder in the second half and scored two more.”

In the 43rd minute, a Frider Blunck shot deflected off DelCastillo and Spry beat the goalkeeper to the ball to put it away for the 2-0 lead.

Later in the half, Spry picked up an assist after Blunck blasted a shot high over DelCastillo for a 3-0 lead.

Bemidji, the North No. 1 seed, will now face North No. 2 Hillcrest Academy at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Chet Anderson Stadium. The Jacks won 4-0 and 6-3 in two meetings against the Storm.

“Obviously we’re extremely excited to be playing in the section final matchup against a team we’ve already played. We’re very familiar with Hillcrest,” Toward said. “We’re real happy with this result. We will enjoy it for the next 24 hours. We’ll get together at practice tomorrow and come up with a plan of how we’re going to attack that next game and move forward.”

The Jacks have broken their fair share of records this season. But all the team really wants is a section title.

“All of that stuff is a nice little something to think about,” Toward said. “But in reality, a section championship would really just be the icing. That’s the ultimate team goal and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Bemidji 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

BHS 1 2 -- 3

SAR 0 0 -- 0

First half: BHS GOAL (S. Hess) 40’, 1-0 BHS

Second half: BHS GOAL (Spry, Blunck ast) 43’, 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Blunck, Spry ast) 62’, 3-0 BHS

Saves: BHS, Laakso 3; SAR, DelCastillo 13, Ahmad 2