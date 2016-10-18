FOOTBALL: Jacks take on Brainerd in finale

The Warriors (4-3) opened the season with a loss at Elk River before rattling four straight wins to move to 4-1. However, the team has hit a rough patch in the last two weeks with losses to two of the top teams in the district, Alexandria (59-45) and Sartell-St. Stephen (35-7).

Running back Charlie Geraets shoulders the bulk of the workload for the Warriors offense. The junior’s 1,019 rushing yards puts him in a tie for third in Class 5A and first in the district alongside Alexandria’s Micah Christenson.

Will Peabody is a dual threat at quarterback for Brainerd. The senior has rushed for 502 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 341 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Peabody even has been on the receiving end of a touchdown as he has caught six passes for 29 yards while receiver Pat Gervanek leads the team with 170 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Jacks won their most recent meeting with the Warriors 23-7 in last October’s regular season finale at Bemidji. Brainerd’s last win in the series came on Oct. 5, 2013, in a 24-20 home triumph.

Seedings for the Section 8-5A playoffs will be announced tomorrow.

The Jacks could potentially face Moorhead on the road in the first round based on the QRF rankings entering today’s games. As it stands, Alexandria and Sartell-St. Stephen would have first-round byes while Brainerd would be the No. 3 seed, Moorhead No. 4, Bemidji No. 5 and St. Cloud Apollo No. 6.

Bemidji lost 42-14 to Moorhead at Chet Anderson Stadium last Friday in the Jacks’ home finale.

BHS trailed 35-0 going into the fourth quarter before defensive lineman Ben McDonald scooped up a fumble and returned it for the team’s second defensive touchdown of the season.

Ethan Bush led the Jacks with 68 rushing yards on 22 carries while running back Zak Justice saw some action as the sophomore rushed for 50 yards on eight carries and a touchdown that ended the game.

Bemidji’s offense has scored 37 points in the final frame, more than any other quarter. However, its defense has also surrendered the most points in the fourth with 86.

The fourth quarter will be crucial tonight because Brainerd also has a penchant for big fourth quarters, scoring 108 of its 163 points in the final period.