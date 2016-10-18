SWIMMING: BHS dominates Fosston-Bagley

The Seals won the first heat of the day, clocking a 2:16.39 time in the 200 Yard Medley Relay behind Jaclyn Hubbard, Tess Hubbard, Kiana Anderson and Oliviyah Keller. The team of Anna Fairbanks, Kendra Jacobson, Paige Andersen and Danielle Lamoure finished in 2:21.08 for the Jacks, and BHS took over from there.

Andersen won the 200 Free with a 2:08.93 time, Gabbi Takkunen notched a 2:35.09 finish in the 200 IM, and Abby Yartz raced to a 50 Free win with a 26.67 mark before Alli Howard took the diving crown with a score of 184.50.

Andersen, Yartz and Takkunen each earned a second individual win, while Alyssa Mess and Laura Davis picked up victories, as well.

The relay team of Anderson, Mckenzie Jordahl, Davis and Nicki Son won the 200 Free Relay with a 1:55.00 pace, and the Fairbanks, Madi Knutson, Davis and Jacobson team finished the 400 Free Relay in 4:16.43 to take home Bemidji’s final victory of the meet.

The Jacks will dive back into action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday when they host Detroit Lakes at the Bemidji High School.





Team Results: Bemidji 129, Fosston-Bagley 54

Individual Results

200 Medley Relay: 1-FB A (J. Hubbard, T. Hubbard, Anderson, Keller) 2:16.39. Other Bemidji results: 3-Bemidji A (Fairbanks, Jacobson, Andersen, Lamoure) 2:21.08, 4-Bemidji D (Knutson, Mess, Burgoon, Carlson) 2:23.17.

200 Free: 1-Andersen (BHS) 2:08.93. Other Bemidji results: 2-Knutson (BHS) 2:21.26.

200 IM: 1-Takkunen (BHS) 2:35.09. Other Bemidji results: 2-St. Clair 2:39.35, 5-Palmer 3:06.75.

50 Free: 1-Yartz (BHS) 26.67. Other Bemidji results: 2-Sether 27.87, 4-Quick 29.75.

Diving: 1-Howard (BHS) 184.50. Other Bemidji results: 2-E. Corradi 157.55, 3-A. Corradi 152.00.

100 Fly: 1-Andersen (BHS) 1:11.44. Other Bemidji results: 2-Son 1:12.63, 3-Sether 1:13.53.

100 Free: 1-Mess (BHS) 1:02.50. Other Bemidji results: 3-St. Clair 1:10.04, 5-Carlson 1:13.41.

500 Free: 1-Davis (BHS) 5:55.21. Other Bemidji results: 2-Jacobson 6:02.87, 4-Saiger 6:32.33.

200 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji B (Andersen, Jordahl, Davis, Son) 1:55.00. Other Bemidji results: 2-Bemidji A (Takkunen, Declusion, Quick, Palmer) 2:04.49.

100 Back: 1-Yartz (BHS) 1:07.99. Other Bemidji results: 2-Knutson 1:09.25.

100 Breast: 1-Takkunen (BHS) 1:23.90. Other Bemidji results: 2-Jacobson 1:28.40, 4-Palmer 1:34.04.

400 Free Relay: 1-Bemidji B (Fairbanks, Knutson, Davis, Jacobson) 4:16.43. Other Bemidji results: 2-Bemidji A (Sether, Port, Saiger, Yartz) 4:17.50.