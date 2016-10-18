VOLLEYBALL: BHS stomps Duluth East

“There were moments we just took control,” BHS head coach Teresa Colligan said. “We didn’t make errors, and that got us going.”

MaKenna Quinn finished with seven kills and nine digs. Lexi Wade tallied six kills, while Anna Falldorf and Siri Bardwell each had five. Quinn totalled nine digs, Wade added eight, and Addie Colligan pitched in seven. Colligan also finished with 24 assists, while she, Wade and Quinn had two aces apiece.

“What was nice was that everybody that dresses varsity got in,” Colligan said. “Everybody got some sort of stat in the statbook.”

Bemidji will wrap up its regular season on Saturday at the Chaska Invitational as action gets underway starting at 9 a.m.