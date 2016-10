Pictured are, front row, from left: Alex Johnson, Aidan Helwig, Nik Kivi, Blaine Sauer, Auzie Risland, Logan Mitchell, Quincy WIlson, Tate Wilson and Simon Briggs. Back row, from left: coach Elmer Galdamez, Brekt Thorsgard, Noah Paulson, Nick Stokes, Josh Jernigan, Jedidiah Bitter, Gavin Price, Chase Filipi, Holden Michalicek, Dawson Volker, Frider Blunck and Wil Hubert.

The Bemidji High School junior varsity soccer team finished the season with a perfect 14-0-0 record. Frider Blunck led the Lumberjacks JV with 29 points (22 goals) while Aidan Helwig, Quincy Wilson and Gavin Price also finished with double figure scoring. Jedidiah Bitter made 43 saves and had a 14-0 record as a goalkeeper for the team.